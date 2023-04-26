Identified as the Cause of Death as Prominent Disney Executive Dave Hollis

The cause of death for Dave Hollis, who died suddenly at age 47, has been established.

What Became of Him? The Cause of Death

NBC News on Tuesday acquired an autopsy report from the Travis County Health Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas, about the deceased Disney executive and ex-husband of podcast host Rachel Hollis. The article claims that the individual died due to the “toxic impacts of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.”

According to the article, the medical examiner’s office said that officials discovered Dave unconscious and certified him dead on the spot.

The medical examiner also concluded that high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were contributing causes to his death, a condition caused by plaque buildup in the arteries, according to the National Institutes of Health.

According to the assessment, Dave had a “dilated and enlarged heart” and a history of high blood pressure, depression, and alcohol and drug misuse.

The results showed that “Mr. Hollis’ underlying natural heart condition would have made it more likely to experience an irregular heartbeat, especially in the presence of stimulants like cocaine.”

Dave’s family confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times in a Feb. 14 statement, saying he died unexpectedly at his home in Texas after being hospitalized for heart problems. Rachel rushed to Instagram after hearing the news to express her grief.

The author of Girl, Wash Your Face declares, “I lack words, and my heart is too crushed to find them. As we traverse the unfathomable, would you kindly pray for the kids?

The couple, who have four children, announced their divorce in June 2020 after 16 years of marriage. They also collaborated, with Dave joining Rachel’s content firm as CEO in 2018 following a 17-year stint at Walt Disney Studios.

Rachel went on to address Dave’s passing on her podcast, where she explained how she is assisting their children in coping with the loss of their father.

Read Also – Who is Harry Belafonte married to? Is Harry Belafonte still married?