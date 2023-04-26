Who is Harry Belafonte married to? Is Harry Belafonte still married?

Harry Belafonte was a Jamaican-American actor, singer, and activist.

Harry Belafonte was famous for his album Calypso (1956).

In 1953, Harry Belafonte made his film debut with the “Bright Road” film.

In 1949, Harry Belafonte made his television debut with the “Sugar Hill Times” series.

In 2020, Harry Belafonte last appeared in “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte hosts the Tonight Show” documentary film.

Harry Belafonte released eight live albums and 30 studio albums.

Harry Belafonte acted in many movies like Carmen Jones, King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis, Island in the Sun, The Angel Levine, Uptown Saturday Night, The Player, Ready to Wear, Kansas City, Sing Your Song, and more.

Harry Belafonte Cause of Death

Harry Belafonte has died recently. The news of Harry Belafonte’s death on 25 April 2023 brought a wave of sadness in the entertainment industry. When Harry Belafonte died, he was 96 years old. Harry Belafonte’s cause of death is congestive heart failure. Harry Belafonte died Tuesday at his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

After hearing the news of Harry Belafonte’s death, his fans and many celebrities expressed their grief and also paid tribute on social media.

Harry Belafonte was a barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up. He lived a good life – transforming the arts while also standing up for civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids, and… pic.twitter.com/g77XCr9U5b — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 25, 2023

Harry Belafonte’s birth date was 1 March 1927. Harry Belafonte’s age was 96. Harry Belafonte’s real name is Harold George Bellanfanti Jr. Harry Belafonte was born to Harold George Bellanfanti, Sr. and Melvine Bellanfanti in Harlem, New York, United States

Who is Harry Belafonte Wife Now?

Harry Belafonte was a married man. Harry Belafonte wife is Pamela Frank. He is a photographer.

Harry Belafonte and Pamela Frank married in 2008. Harry Belafonte and Pamela Frank were together until Harry’s death.

Harry Belafonte ex-Wife

Harry Belafonte married three times. Harry Belafonte had divorced his two wives and lived with a third wife.

Harry Belafonte first married Marguerite Byrd in 1948. Harry and Marguerite Byrd have two daughters, Adrienne and Shari Belafonte.

Harry and Marguerite separated when Marguerite was pregnant with Shari. Harry and Marguerite divorced in 1957.

Harry Belafonte married Julie Robinson on March 8, 1957. She is a former dancer. Harry and Julie have two children – David Belafonte and Gina Belafonte.

Harry Belafonte divorced Julie Robinson in 2004 after 47 years of marriage.

Harry Belafonte also had a relationship with actress Joan Collins during the set of “Island in the Sun”.

Read Also:- Shooting at Rose State College results in the death of a victim, and the suspect is being held, police say