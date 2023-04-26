An explanation of Nate Diaz’s arrest warrant: A street scuffle leads to a second-degree battery charge

The Ultimate Fighter winner, who finished 16-11 in the UFC, was arrested during a Bourbon Street altercation in New Orleans after attending an MF & DAZN X Series 6 event starring JMX vs. Le’Veon Bell. Diaz, who is not present in arrest, may be in big trouble with the New Orleans Police Department.

The Arrest Warrant for Nate Diaz:

On Monday, the New Orleans law enforcement agency detained Diaz on suspicion of second-degree violence. The warrant was obtained when Diaz approached social media celebrity Rodney Petersen, where it seemed Diaz choked him unconscious. Diaz is shown on video choking a guy out on the street in the early morning of April 22.

The NOPD stated the event only a short time after. “Around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22- NOPD’s Bourbon Street.” The statement reads, “A big confrontation in the 400th area of Bourbon Street was reported to Promenade officers and supervisors.” “The cops were successful in dispersing the crowd. Officers were notified by a witness to a white man who was thought to be unconscious. The individual regained consciousness a little while later. Officers saw the guy was bleeding from the back of his head, so EMS was called. Nate Diaz was given an arrest warrant after an inquiry. He was given a second-degree battery charge.”

Diaz had been at MF & DAZN X Series 6 inside the XULA Convocation Centre earlier in the day, cheering on Chris Avila, who was facing Paul Bamba. He was dismissed for hurling a bottle at an influencer and boxer, Chase DeMoor.

Nate Diaz’s Legal Statement:

Diaz’s publicist Zach Rosenfield said that Nate’s lawyer Walter Becker “can confirm that Nate received word of the arrest warrant and that Becker has been corresponding with court administrators in New Orleans.” Nate’s attorney is eager to provide the district attorney with all the information about this incident. This clearly shows that expert fighter Rodney Petersen approached Nate with the purpose of fighting him and that Nate responded in self-defense after being engrossed. No further commentary will be made at this time.

