Who was Don Lemon married to? Know All About Don Lemon’s Wife

Don Lemon is a popular American television journalist.

From 2014 to 2023, Don Lemon worked as the host of CNN.

Don Lemon worked for local television stations in Alabama and Pennsylvania as an anchor for weekend news programs.

Don Lemon worked on NBC as a news correspondent for “NBC Nightly News” and “Today”.

Don Lemon joined CNN in 2006 as a correspondent and then rose to prominence as the presenter of Don Lemon Tonight from 2014 to 2022.

Don Lemon served as host for CNN This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, before being fired from CNN in April 2023.

Don Lemon has won three Regional Emmy Awards and one Edward R. Murrow won the prize.

Don Lemon’s contract with CNN was to expire in 2026 but on April 24, 2023, Don Lemon was fired by CNN.

As The New York Times reported, CNN had experienced difficulty booking guests willing to appear on air with Don Lemon, in addition, polls showed that Don Lemon’s popularity among viewers had declined.

How old is Don Lemon?

Don Lemon’s age is 57 years. Don Lemon’s birth date is 1 March and his birth year is 1966. Don Lemon was born to Katherine Clark and Wilmon Lee Richardson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States.

Don Lemon has two siblings Leisa Lemon and Yma Lemon. Don Lemon did his studies at Baker High School and Louisiana State University and Brooklyn College.

Who is Don Lemon Wife?

Don Lemon’s marital status is engaged. Don Lemon wife/partner is Tim Malone. She is a real estate agent.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone met in 2017. After this, the couple started dating each other.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone announced in April 2019 that the pair had become engaged and would soon marry. Don Lemon and Tim Malone are still together.

