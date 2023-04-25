What You Need to Know About Bam Margera’s Arrest Warrant

According to state police, a physical altercation has led to the pursuit of 43-year-old Brandon Bam Margera, one of the creators of Jackass.

Bam Margera Arrested

Authorities announced Monday that a warrant for the arrest of Brandon “Bam” Margera, who is one of the creators of “Jackass,” has been issued following a physical altercation in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Margera, who is 43 years old, of Thornton, Pennsylvania, was involved in a physical altercation about 11 a.m. Sunday in Pocopson Township.

What The Police Reports Stated?

According to police, Margera caused someone to sustain minor injuries after a disturbance was reported. Before the police arrived, “Margera fled into a wooded area,” according to police.

According to court records, Margera faces charges of simple assault, harassment, and making terroristic threats to terrorize another person. If you know where Margera is, please get in touch with the police. As indicated by a criminal objection, the occurrence happened at a Margera family home.

Margera is blamed for attacking and taking steps to shoot somebody. According to the complaint, Margera is accused of telling the victim that he would put a bullet in the victim’s head. Margera is blamed for hitting that individual right upside the head and snatching them by the arm, the report says.

He moreover took steps to kill everybody in the house, as per the grumbling. Margera’s alleged threats were named in the complaint against three additional individuals.

Margera Was Thrown Out From “Jackass”

In the year 2021, Margera claimed that he had been wrongfully fired from “Jackass Forever,” the fourth film in the “Jackass” franchise. Margera filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Paramount, co-star Johnny Knoxville, producer Spike Jonze, and director Jeffrey Tremaine, alleging that he had been wrongfully fired.

Margera was involved in the creation of the video series that served as the basis for the “Jackass” television show and films. He demanded compensation in the millions.

Margera claimed in the claim that Knoxville, Jonze and Tremaine made an unannounced visit to a medication restoration office in 2019 and “greeted him and pressured him” into marking a “well-being understanding” that expected continuous medication tests to stay engaged with the establishment.

In his lawsuit, Margera claimed that he was fired because a drug test revealed that he was taking the prescription drug Adderall shortly after “Jackass Forever” production began. The fact that Margera needed to take Adderall to treat his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder was well-known to the defendants. He had been on this prescription for a very long time,” the suit said. Court records indicate that Margera requested the case be dismissed last year.

