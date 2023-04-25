Missing Chapel Hill 5-Year-Old Child: What Happened?

A Golden Alarm was given Monday night for a 5-year-old missing from Church Slope. They say Arielle Williams is a 5-year-old female, roughly 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 45 pounds. They say she has dark hair and earthy-colored eyes. She was most recently seen wearing a splash-color shirt, Adidas shoes, and pants.

What Happened?

Arielle Williams, who was last seen in blue jeans, Adidas shoes, and a tie-dye shirt, is being sought out by authorities. She has brown eyes and black hair and stands about 3 feet, 5 inches tall. She’s accepted to be with an individual whose character is obscure. He is described as white and wearing a ball cap and white shirt. Arm tattoos are on him. They are accepted to be in a blue 2003 Evade Durango with NC permit label number TDS-4340. Anybody with data in regards to Williams’ location is approached to call the Sanctuary Slope Police Office promptly at 919-612-8240 or call 911 or* H

