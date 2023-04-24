Sofia Richie Married to Her Long Time Boyfriend Elliot Grainge

In front of a star-studded group of guests, including Paris Hilton and Cameron Diaz, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot. Learn more about their special day.

Sofia Is Now Married to Elliot

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s wedding had no lack of heartfelt subtleties or big-name visitors. According to Vogue, the couple said “I do” on 22nd April at the “Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc” which is located in Antibes, which is in the south of France. That same day, Vogue announced the news on Instagram.

Moreover, according to People, her sister Nicole Richie, her father Lionel Richie, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, and Joel Madden, as well as Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, were among the celebrity guests. There was an almost 200-yard stroll from the lodging to the sheltering shade, where the help was held.

Before their relationship turned heartfelt, the team knew one another for quite a long time. Richie’s dad, incredible vocalist Lionel Richie, was an incessant colleague and companion of Grainge’s dad, Sir Lucian Grainge. Her father expressed his approval of Richie’s engagement to Grainge in public.

What Was Sofia’s Magical Day Like?

The epic firework display that took place on the day of their wedding and the lively after-party were both documented in posts that Sofia posted to her Instagram Story.

However, the glimpses did not end there, on April 23, the bride engaged in a bouquet toss while standing on steps at the venue that were covered in white flowers, as documented in a TikTok video that was uploaded to Sofia’s profile. In the clasp, Sofia wore a strap-neck, a marriage outfit with a show-halting shroud. She wore three incredible bridal styles to celebrate the occasion, and this was one of them.

The lady likewise brandished a white, beaded outfit for her practice supper and a white, little dress with a texture bloom for the post-wedding get-together. These unimaginable looks were caught by Vogue during Sofia’s last dress fitting before her important day, where she spouted about her life partner.

How Sofia Is Feeling Getting Married to Elliot?

Talking about her marriage with Elliot, Sofia told that what she anticipated the most about her big day was being available with her better half. Sofia also noted in the film of the fitting, which the power source shared to YouTube on 22nd April that she was so eager to be hitched because she was wedding Elliot. She added that she was not going to cry because she knew that sounded so cheesy and that Elliot resembled the ideal partner.

Richie revealed on her Instagram Stories that she converted to Judaism before her wedding. The couple has now completed their dream wedding. Remembering her wedding day, she described it as an enchanted day.

The “Hello” singer told Access Hollywood on 26th April that she loved Elliot, shortly after his daughter’s announcement. She added that she had known him since he was 12, and it was a unique little something where she don’t need to return and look at the youngster and she knows what its identity is.

