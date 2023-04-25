Is Tucker Carlson Married? Who is Tucker Carlson Wife?

Tucker Carlson is a popular American former conservative political commentator, television personality, and writer.

From 2016 to 2023, Tucker Carlson worked as hosted the nightly political talk show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News.

Tucker Carlson began his media career in the 1990s writing for The Weekly Standard and other publications.

From 2000 to 2005, Tucker Carlson served as a commentator for CNN.

From 2004 to 2005, Tucker Carlson worked for PBS. From 2005 to 2008, Tucker Carlson worked for MSNBC, and from 2009 to 2023, Tucker Carlson worked for Fox News.

On April 24, 2023, Fox News fired Tucker Carlson and the executive producer of his evening show.

Tucker Carlson’s last broadcast was on April 21. The guest host will be shuffled until a permanent replacement is found.

Fox News gave no reason for firing Tucker Carlson. What followed was media speculation that Carlson’s internal criticism of Fox leadership was due to Fox’s recent defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, as well as the pending lawsuit of former Fox producer Abbie Grossberg. alleged a “horrible work environment” while working on Carlson’s show.

The decision to fire Tucker Carlson was taken by Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch.

Who is Tucker Carlson Wife?

Tucker Carlson is a married man. Tucker Carlson wife is Susan Andrews.

Tucker Carlson and Susan Andrews married on 10 August 1991 in the school chapel.

Tucker Carlson and Susan Andrews met first time at St. George’s School, where Susan was the daughter of the school’s headmaster and priest.

Tucker Carlson and Susan Andrews have four children- Buckley Carlson, Hopie Carlson, Lillie Carlson, and Dorothy Carlson. Tucker Carlson and Susan Andrews are still together.

Where is Tucker Carlson from?

Tucker Carlson’s full name is Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson. Tucker Carlson was born to Richard Warner Carlson and Lisa McNear in San Francisco, California, United States.

Tucker Carlson’s age is 53 years. Tucker Carlson’s birth date is 16 May and his birth year is 1969. Tucker Carlson’s height is 1.85 m.

Tucker Carlson did his studies at Collège du Léman, Trinity College (1991), St. George’s School (1987), and La Jolla Country Day School.

