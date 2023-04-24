Demon Slayer: Does Tanjiro Become A Hashira? Find Out What Happens In Demon Slayer

Without a doubt, Tanjiro Kamado is the main protagonist of Demon Slayer. He is on a quest to rescue his sister from the demon realm and vanquish Muzan Kibutsuji. Tanjiro gradually develops over the events of the novel since his purpose is to get powerful enough to achieve his ambitions. The most powerful Demon Slayers, however, are known to reach the ranks of Pillar or Hashira.

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro’s Strength

Tanjiro Kamado doesn’t develop into a Hashira, but he can grow powerful enough to match or even outperform a Hashira. Tanjiro could match Muzan Kibutsuji with his swordsmanship and outperform almost every one of the remaining Pillars in that battle, despite Yoriichi’s superior strength. Although there is no denying Tanjiro’s might, the truth of the situation is that he was unable to advance to the level of Pillar since Muzan’s death rendered them obsolete. But Tanjiro would have been a Hashira and possibly grown to be the strongest of all of them over time had there been any remaining demons in the area.

Demon Slayer Corps

The members of Demon Slayer are assigned ranks depending on their achievements and strengths, which is one of the things we are aware of in the plot. The most advanced form a swordsman can achieve in the Demon Slayer tale is the Pillar or Hashira rank, which is awarded to those who are particularly powerful and can surpass everyone else’s level. Tanjiro Kamado, a young teenager whose sister was transformed into a demon, seeks to grow sufficiently powerful to find a means to return his sister and battle Muzan Kibutsuji, the creator of all demons, throughout the entire plot.

Demon Slayer: Sun Breathing Method

As a result, Tanjiro’s strength increased quickly during Demon Slayer’s plot since he ultimately attained the necessary expertise to beat a Lower Moon monster and help a Pillar battle a pair of Gyutaro & Daki, Upper Rank 6 of Twelve Kizuki. Tanjiro attained a level that was on par with or higher than that of other Pillars despite never becoming a Hashira. That’s because he put in the necessary training to match their strength at the peak of their powers. Tanjiro’s power depended on his capacity to apply the Sun Breathing method, which Yoriichi, the first Sun Breather, had taught his ancestors. As a result, Tanjiro was able to employ the Sun Breathing technique because it was disguised as this dance. After all, he had mastered the Hinokami Kagura dancing, which had been passed down from his forefathers for hundreds of years.

Tanjiro also undertook rigorous training to improve his physical and swordsmanship skills. He may not have attained the physical stature of the Pillars like Gyomei as well as Sanemi or the swordsmanship of Giyuu a Muichiro, but he did achieve the same level of strength as the other Pillars thanks to his mastery of the Sun Breathing technique and unyielding will. He overcame Upper Moon Rank 3 Akaza, which could easily defeat the Flame Hashira Rengoku, demonstrating this.

