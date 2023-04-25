Does Mädchen Amick have a husband? Does Mädchen Amick have children?

Madchen Amick is a famous American actress as well as television director.

Mädchen Amick is known for herr role as Shelly Johnson in the “Twin Peaks” (1990–1991) television series.

From 2017 to the present, Mädchen Amick appeared as Alice Susanna Smith Alice Susanna Smith in the “Riverdale” television series.

Who is Madchen Amick Husband?

Madchen Amick is a married woman. Madchen Amick husband is David Alexis.

Madchen Amick and David Alexis married in 1995. As of April 2023, Mädchen Amick and David Alexis are still married.

Mädchen Amick and David Alexis have two children- Mina Tobias and Sylvester Time Amick-Alexis.

Sylvester Time Amick-Alexis was born on 5 July 1992 and Mina Tobias Amick-Alexis (daughter) was born on 2 September 1993. Mina also known as Mina Tobias.

What ethnicity is Mädchen Amick?

Madchen Amick’s fll name is Madchen Elaina Amick. Madchen Amick’s age is 52 years. Madchen Amick’s date of birth is 12 December 1970.

Madchen Amick was born to Judy Amick and Bill Amick in Sparks, Nevada, United States.

Madchen Amick is of Norwegian, English Swedish, and Irish descent. Madchen Amick’s nationality is American.

In which films did Madchen Amick act?

In 1989, Madchen Amick made her television debut as Young Anya in the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” series.

In 1990, Mädchen Amick made her film debut as Mandy in the “Don’t Tell Her It’s Me” film.

In 2017, Mädchen Amick last acted as Daddy Warbucks’s Assistant in the “Grannie” short film and as Shelly Briggs in the “Twin Peaks” television series.

Mädchen Amick appeared in many music viddeos like “My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama”, “Freedom”, “Spoken”, “Shoes”, “Temptation”, “Kings & Queens”, and “Another One”.

Mädchen Amick acted in many movies such as Sleepwalkers, Trapped in Paradise, The Borrower, Dream Lover, Mr. Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Alan Freed Story, Scenes of the Crime, Four Corners of Suburbia, Priest, Bombshell, and more.

Mädchen Amick appeared in many television shows, including Baywatch, Twin Peaks, Central Park West, I’m Dangerous Tonight, Fantasy Island, Gilmore Girls, Jake in Progress, Freddie, My Own Worst Enemy, Witches of East End, Love, and more.

