Does Gina Carano have a husband? Are Gina Carano and Kevin Ross still together?

Gina Carano is a popular American actress. Gina Carano is also a former mixed martial artist.

From 2006 to 2009, Gina Carano competed in “EliteXC” and “Strikeforce”.

In 2007, Gina Carano made her television debut with the “Fight Girls” series.

Gina Carano also appeared in some television series such as American Gladiators, The Mandalorian, Almost Human, and Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

In 2009, Gina Carano made her film debut with “Blood and Bone” film.

In 2022, Gina Carano appeared as Agent Hound in “My Son Hunter” and as Hattie McAllister in the “Terror on the Prairie” film.

Gina Carano also acted in many movies, including Haywire, In the Blood, Extraction, Scorched Earth, Daughter of the Wolf, Kickboxer: Vengeance, Heist, Fast & Furious 6, Madness in the Method, and more.

Who is Gina Carano Husband/Boyfriend?

Gina Carano’s marital status is unmarried. Gina Carano is in a long-time relationship. Gina Carano husband/boyfriend is Kevin Ross.

Kevin Ross is a renowned American Muay Thai kickboxer and former mixed martial artist.

Gina Carano started dating Kevin Ross in 2005. The couple stayed together for three years and separated in 2008.

After a few years of separation, the couple resumed their relationship in 2015, and as of April 2023, they are still together.

How old is Gina Carano?

Gina Carano’s full name is Gina Joy Carano. Gina Carano’s age is 41 years. Gina Carano’s birth date is 16 April and her birth year is 1982. Gina Carano was born to Glenn Carano and Dana Cason in Dallas County, Texas, U.S.

Gina Carano’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Gina Carano’s weight is 65 kg. Gina Carano has two siblings- Casey Carano and Christie Carano. Gina Carano did her studies at Trinity Christian High School, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Nevada, Reno.

Gina Carano Dating History

Gina Carno dated Henry Cavill from 2012 to 2014. Gina Carano also dated Kit Cope.

