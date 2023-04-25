Demon Slayer: Who Is Tanjiro Kamado’s Love Interest? Here are The Details About Tanjiro Kamado

The lead character in the popular anime series Demon Slayer is Tanjiro Kamado. However, Tanjiro has grown to be somewhat distinctive for a shonen main protagonist. Tanjiro’s major motivation for doing whatever he does is to save his sister, Nezuko, unlike Midoriya in My Hero Academia, Naruto, or Luffy from One Piece who seek to be the best they can be in their area.

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro is a very modest individual. He begins as a straightforward young man who lives in rural Japan with his loved ones. He spends months trying to learn how to fight after the carnage and Nezuko’s transformation so that he could join the Demon Corp and find a way to rescue his sister. But Tanjiro is incredibly gentle and frequently uses his hands instead of his blade to try to aid everyone he encounters. Tanjiro is different from most Shonen characters in that he didn’t just suddenly acquire a tonne of power. While learning arcs are crucial in Shonen’s animated series, Tanjiro needed one right away because he wasn’t even sure how to use a sword properly.

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Kamado’s Love Interest

Viewers who have just seen the first episode of the anime may be oblivious that Tanjiro possesses a romantic interest. The lead character usually has focus on one character in most Shonen anime, and this is usually made evident right on. However, Tanjiro’s primary love interest was only briefly introduced in Demon Slayer, and she doesn’t truly reappear until the final episode of the season, while she is engaged in combat with him. Kanao Tsuyuri, who becomes his love interest as the plot progresses, is an endearing couple. It is immediately clear that Tanjir has feelings for Kanao Tsuyuri, Kanae and Shinobu’s adopted sister. After Muzan’s defeat, Tanjir and Kanao finally got married and had a family. They are the parents of two wonderful great-grandchildren by the initials of Kanata Kamado as well as Sumihiko Kamado.

Age Of Demon Slayer’s Characters

In Demon Slayer, almost every character including the Hirashi, who are supposed to be more ancient than Tanjiro and his friends looks abnormally youthful. Many fans may be perplexed as to the characters’ true ages because of the visual style, which makes them appear considerably younger than they are. Nezuko frequently resembles a toddler while she is in her diminutive form, resulting in a sense given that she is twelve years old chronologically and 14 years old physically. She has an elder brother named Tanjiro, who is currently 15 in the anime series but was 13 when it first began.

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Kamado’s Family

The first episode of the anime reveals that Tanjiro is the eldest brother of each of his siblings, whom he helps his mother care for. He strives to help his siblings as frequently as possible he can because they all adore themselves and follow him. There are five siblings in all, including Tanjiro, for a total of six children. He, Rokuta, Hanako, Takeo, Nezuko, and Takeo. Naturally, all of his siblings aside from Nezuko were slaughtered by Muzan and later resurface just briefly in dreamlike scenes.

Tanjuro and Kie are Tanjiro’s parents. Tanjiro supports his mom to care for his younger brothers and sisters because Tanjuro seemed to be a prudent but extremely sick and fragile man in his final years and passed away from a disease a little before the family was massacred. Tanjuro undoubtedly had some connection to the demon-hunting community, but he never displayed it and remained a role model for his two still-living children.

