A 6-Year-Old Firestone Girl was Last Seen in Denver

Jazelle Martinez was last seen on April 14th in Denver with her non-custodial elder sister, Alexis Martinez, according to new information.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI):

The youngster, Jazelle Martinez, is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. She is around 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She has a purple birthmark on the lower left of her back and was last seen wearing blue trousers and a white T-shirt with a rainbow.

The Person Saw:

CBI claimed she was last seen with her non-custodial sister, Alexis Martinez, 20, in the 700 block of Wolff Street in Denver on Friday. Alexis Martinez is Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs around 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Missing Adolescent was Last Seen on April 14th:

On Thursday, the CBI stated that the young kid maybe with her non-custodial grandmother and that the Firestone Police Department was investigating. Previously, the missing 6-year-old was last seen at 5:50 p.m. on April 14th in the 300 block of Malley Street in Northglenn. Anyone who sees the girl or her grandma should dial 911 or contact the Firestone Police Department at 303-833-0811.

Media Release:

This is also referred to as a Missing/Endangered Alert. A media and public announcement comprising information on a missing person, kidnapper, and suspect, the circumstances surrounding the case, method of transportation and direction of travel, and any further information regarding the investigation. Media Alerts / Missing/Endangered Alerts do not fulfill the AMBER Alert, Missing Senior Citizen Alert, Developmental Disabilities Alert, or Blue Alert standards set by legislation or related guidelines.

Read Also:- Sofia Richie Married to Her Long Time Boyfriend Elliot Grainge