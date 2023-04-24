Luis Deleon Missing Case Explained: After 20 days, a teen from Houston, Texas, was discovered dead.

Louis DeLeon, a 19-year-old boy from Houston, Texas, has been missing since the beginning of this month. Unfortunately, he was found dead earlier today. Read on to find out if the missing Texas teenager Luis Doréon was murdered and was the official cause of death. However, that ended sadly when his corpse was recently discovered. Investigations continue to find out what happened to Luis Deleon.

Who is Louis Doréon?

Luis Francisco De Leon was a 19-year-old boy from Houston, Texas. He was born on November 24, 2003, and is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He was 5 feet 3 inches and weighed about 150 pounds. He was identified today as a deceased found in Texas. Lewis was missing for nearly three weeks while his family, friends, and Houston police searched for him. The sad news of his death shook the community and those who knew him.

Missing teenager Luis Deleon found dead:

On April 3, 2023, his teenage son Luis DeLeon in Houston, Texas, went missing. He was last seen exiting the 7100 block of Avenue I in Houston at around 9 pm on the 3rd of this month. After that, no one knew what had happened to Luis Deleon or where he was. A search was launched for the young man, and people were urged to help find him. The Houston Police Department did everything it could to see him. Sadly, Luis Deleon was found dead on Saturday, 22nd April 2023. Police did not provide details about the mysterious disappearance of Luis Deleon. This section will be updated later.

Is Luis Deleon dead, and was he killed?

His teenage boy, Luis Doréon, who went missing from Houston, Texas, has died. His body was recovered today by the Houston Police Department. He was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of Luis Deleon’s death. At this time, the circumstances of his mysterious death are unknown. Initial speculation suggested that Luis Deleon was murdered. Further investigation reveals what happened to Luis Deleon and the cause of their death. His family confirmed that his son had passed away unexpectedly and asked for prayers for his soul.

Tributes:

His family is currently trying to process the massive loss of a child at an early age, so expect an obituary for Luis Deleon, who was just 19 years old. A bright future awaited him. Unfortunately, he disappeared and was later found dead. Here is a statement from one of the Deleon family representatives in memory of Lewis. “Louis Deleon news. Lip Sweet Boy, your mom, and girlfriend love you so much! I feel so heartbroken for this family. Even my mom said he was looking for his mother.” This hit me hard because I checked the news that he was gone, but he was gone. I am heartbroken for his mother, and without even knowing him or his family, It still hurts because his mother wants his son back and continues to write very touching posts. The funeral will be decided after that.

