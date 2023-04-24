Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn Announce Divorce After Three Years of Marriage

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn have divorced after nearly three years of marriage. “Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce,” the model, 30, said on Friday, April 21, in her Instagram Story post. “We will keep in touch as friends and co-parents to our angel [daughter] Luca.” Please respect our privacy during this critical period. Thank you very much.”

More About the Divorce of Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn

So, why did Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn divorce? Pettyfer, 33, has not addressed the couple’s split publicly but has found consolation in spending time with Luca, 2. “Happiness,” the Magic Mike star captioned a photo of his daughter on a swing set on Saturday, April 22, in which he covered her face with a love emoji. Pettyfer and Garrn were originally linked in early 2019, making their public debut as a pair at Elton John’s annual Oscars party in February.

Their Love Story

In December 2019, the Endless Love actor proposed to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel. “Christmas Eve, the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” Garrn exclaimed on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what true love is – so yes, I can’t wait to spend every day (or almost every day) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.” In October 2020, the couple married in a lovely wedding in the bride’s native Germany. Nearly a year later, the couple happily announced that they were growing their family.

Wedding Plans

Then, in June 2022, Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn; renewed their vows in front of friends and family on the Greek island of Paros. During the beachfront ceremony, Garrn shared a video of the two on Instagram. “Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream,” she said in the caption. In a separate photo, the former Victoria’s Secret model revealed more about her bespoke Elie Saab gown; which had a lace bustier and a flowing skirt. “Dreamwork,” she captioned the photo, thanking her whole glam crew.

Garrn presented their daughter to the world; with a snapshot of the then-newborn’s foot at the time of her delivery. “Luca Malaika entered our world last week; through the most magical experience of my life.” “She immediately stole our hearts forever;” she said in the announcement’s description. Toni is most recognized for her work as Victoria’s Secret angel, having initially walked Victoria’s Secret catwalk in 2011. She’s also modeled for a slew of high-end brands, including Dior and Chanel. Meanwhile, Alex has appeared in Wild Child with Emma Roberts, Magic Mike as a stripper, and The I-Land; a Netflix science fiction drama.

