Lance Stewart pays tribute to the victims of a double tragedy? know more about Dave and Julian

Lance Stewart, a popular YouTube star, shared the news of passing away his sister Sabrina Nicole’s husband, David “Dave,” and their son Julian died recently passed away. After just a few days of Julian’s death, Dave died on April 18, 2023.

Earlier the couple’s son was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Still, Julian’s age is not known Stewart mentioned that child was hospitalized for more than nine months. The parents of Julian tried their best to treat Julian.

Further, the Youtuber said this sudden death of Dave and Julian has left the whole family in a very “tough” situation; now, his fans and followers took the social media to post their condolences and tributes to him and his family.

Lance Stewart Talked about his family in YouTube Video:

Recently Lance Stewart talked about his family and posted a video on his channel. He spoke about his sister’s husband and their son. He says:

“This is such a weird video for me to record. I have tried recording it ten times already, and I keep stumbling over my words, and I’m not good at talking about death, so I’m gonna try and keep this as short and as simple for you to understand as possible.”

He further said that his sister and her husband were at the hospital on 15 April 2023, and their son Julian could not survive. He further talked about Dave as :

“Now, only a few days later, on Tuesday, April 18th, my sister’s husband Dave had a heart attack and unfortunately passed away as well.”

Netizens’ reacation to this tragic incident:

itsrachelmorley

Sabrina! I don’t even have to words, im just so so deeply sorry that you have to experience something tragic! Im just at a loss of words…🙏🏼🙏🏼

how_to_rock99

just because you’ve lost your son, DOES NOT mean your not a mother anymore. You still are a mom. And than the person who you’d lean onto for support to also pass away? This is tragic. I couldn’t even imagine the pain your going through. I wouldn’t be able to breathe if I was in your situation. I’m so sorry for your losses of Julian and Dave.

saamaanthaajj

My heart breaks for you and your family during this time. I am so sorry for your loss of your beautiful baby and your caring soul of a husband. You have all the support in each and everyone one of your followers and supporters and friends. Please reach out to someone. My heart aches for you and sending my deepest condolences to you during this time

Read Also: In the top 20 reveal of ‘American Idol,’ Elijah McCormick was eliminated