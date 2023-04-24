In the top 20 reveal of ‘American Idol,’ Elijah McCormick was eliminated

American Idol’s top 20 reveal makes a stunning announcement. Elijah McCormick, a prominent participant who won the hearts of judges and audience, still failed to secure his name in America’s vote Sunday night.

Including McCormick, the other five contestants were also sent home. Host Ryan Seacrest announced the result after being thrown by the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Katy Perry, one of the judges, said, “I’m just so shaking right now; the truth is America, you guys have the votes, and if you’re not voting, you’re not using your voice. Your faves aren’t safe, so vote for who you want to see from now on.”

Katy Perry feels like she’s watching a Disney movie when she listens to Iam Tongi

Who went home after revealing the top 20 list:

Poplar teen singer Iam Tongi gave an excellent performance on the show. Kate Perry talked about his performance and said, “I guess this is called the Iam Tongi Show now; what you’re giving us is transcending everything and hitting everyone in a certain spot. … Watching you become a star feels like I’m watching a Disney movie.”

Bryan also praised the Iam Tongi along with Kate. He said to Tongi as “God gave you the magic, buddy; enjoy it.”

Not only McCormick, but there is also much other content whose journey ended. Malik Heard, Dawson Wayne, Emma Busse, Elise Kristine, and PJAE failed to make their name in the last top 20.

American Idol in a Glance:

American Idol is a popular singing competition that has captured the hearts of millions of worldwide viewers. The show first premiered in 2002 and has since become one of the most-watched television programs in the United States.

The show’s format features a panel of judges who audition and select contestants nationwide. These contestants then perform in front of a live audience and the judges each week, hoping to impress them and gain enough votes to advance to the next round. Ultimately, one contestant has crowned the winner and awarded a recording contract.

Over the years, American Idol has become known for launching the careers of some of the most successful recording artists in the music industry, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson.

Read Also: What happened with Greg Howard? Guitarist cause of death explained