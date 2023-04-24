Is Alan Davies still married? Who is Alan Davies Wife?

Alan Davies is a popular British actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and tv presenter.

Alan Davies is well-recognized for his role in the “Jonathan Creek” (1997–2016) television series.

From 2014 to the present, Alan Davies works as presenter in the “Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled” and “The Dog Rescuers” show.

In 2022, Alan Davies appeared in the “McDonald & Dodds” tv show.

In 1995, Alan Davies made his television debut with the “One for the Road” series.

In 2001, Alan Davies made his film debut with the “Dog Eat Dog” film. Alan also acted Roman Road, The Bromley Boys, and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging films.

Alan Davies appeared in many television shows such as Taskmaster, Frankie Drake Mysteries, The Dog Rescuers, Alan Davies Après-Ski, Agatha Christie’s Marple, Show Me the Funny, The Brief, QI, Damned, Little Crackers, and more.

How old is Alan Davies?

Alan Davies’ full name is Alan Roger Davies. Alan Davies age is 57 years. Alan Davies date of birth is 6 March 1966. Alan Davies was born to his parents in Loughton, Essex, England.

Alan Davies has a brither. Alan Davies did his studies at private Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green, University of Kent, Bancroft’s School, and Goldsmiths, University of London (2016–2018).

Who is Alan Davies Wife?

Alan Davies is a married man. Alan Davies wife is Katie Maskell.

Alan Davies and Katie Maskell married on 13 January 2007.

Alan Davies married Katie Maskell six months after his engagement. Alan and Katie first met backstage at QI in 2005.

Alan Davies and Katie Maskell have three children in which two of them Susie Davies and Robert Davies.

Th couple still married and enjoying thire married life.

Who is Kate Maskell?

Katie Maskell is a wrier. She is also a former literary agent. Katie Maskell is 45-year-old. Katie Maskell studied English and Drama at Warwick University.

How many children has Alan Davies got?

Alan Davies and Katie Maskell have three children in which two of them Susie Davies and Robert Davies.

Read Also:- Who Is Kim Chiu? What Happened To Lakam Chiu The Sister Of Kim Chiu?