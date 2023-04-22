Who Is Kim Chiu? What Happened To Lakam Chiu The Sister Of Kim Chiu?

Kim Chiu’s hospitalisation had been widely reported online, but it turns out that her sister, Lakam, was the one who was admitted. Kim Chiu is a well-known Filipino actress, singer, and television host who rose to prominence after winning the inaugural season of “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition” in 2006.

Kim turned 33 on April 19, and she celebrated by posting images of herself and her sister at the hospital, informing her admirers of her sister’s hospitalisation.

What Happened To Kim Chiu Sister Lakam?

According to recent online rumours, actress Kim Chiu has been hospitalised, raising speculation and concern among fans. These rumours, however, have been refuted, as Kim herself has affirmed that she is in good health.

She had celebrated her birthday the day before and thanked her Instagram followers for making her feel special. While Kim is doing well, her sister Lakam Chiu is having health issues and has been admitted to the hospital.

Her Illness

Her medical condition has not been made public. Kim wrote a sweet message for her sister on Instagram on her birthday, expressing her love and care. She remarked that her birthday this year was different because she spent it at the hospital with Lakam. While Kim did not share any specifics on her sister’s illness, her message implied that Lakam is having a difficult time.

Who Exactly Is Kim Chiu?

Kim Chiu, a Filipino artist, rose to prominence after winning the inaugural season of “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition” in 2006. Her career skyrocketed after she appeared in the television series “Sana Maulit Muli” in 2007, and she has since appeared in a slew of other shows and films, including “My Girl,” “Tayong Dalawa,” “Ina, Kapatid, Anak,” and “Etiquette for Mistresses.”

Kim Chiu As An Actress

Kim Chiu, a well-known Filipino actress, was born in Cebu City, Philippines, on April 19, 1990. She had an amazing career in the entertainment sector at the age of 33, starring in various films and TV shows. Her father, William Chiu, was a Chinese merchant from Minforo, while her mother, Louella, was a Sangley native who moved to Dinagat Island in Surigao del Sur, Philippines.

Kim is not only a superb actress, but she is also an activist for a variety of causes. She passed the UPCAT in 2015 and enrolled in the University of the Philippines’ UPOU programme.

Read Also: Jimmie Allen Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale