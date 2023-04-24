How did Candice Coleman Die? News Reporter Candice Coleman Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Candice Coleman, 52 years old, a news reporter for News4JAX, passed away on Sunday after fighting cancer.

Who was Candice Coleman?

Candice Coleman was a former reporter. She had worked for News4JAX for two years. Before that, she used to work for Channel 4.

She worked there from 1999 to 2001. After working at Channel 4, she used to work in writing and public relations and took a long break from the business.

She was brave and never backed out if any challenge arrived her way. She was remarked as the person who never shielded her from any obstacle or difficulty.

She shared her experiences on-air with the station and included the time she got the keys from the skipper of the nuclear submarine.

What happened to Candice Coleman?

Reporter Candice was 52 years old only. She passed on Sunday due to cancer. She was a patient with Cancer and fought a battle against the disease. After fighting for months and years, she lost hope and passed on Sunday.

When she took her last few breaths, her fiancé was there with her at her side. Her fiancé, Keith Petrofsky, remains by her side all time. Her fiancé was there to give the company, and her closest friend Nesia Campbell and her son Logan were there.

Her death was posted on Facebook by one of the reporters of FOX 35, Amy Kaufeldt, and she also asked everyone to pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Her death had made the community, her friends, and her family inconsolable. They are in shock and sad after her death.

Tribute to Candice

Candice was such a friendly person. Because of that, everyone who knew her was in great shock and felt empty after her death. She was such a lovable person. Everyone around her is expressing sympathy for her family, how much they love her, and how important she is to them.

Her friends and family members gave the tribute by writing that she was sensitive, loving, and caring and couldn’t even describe how she was. They also wrote to her family to care for themselves and that they were there for them if needed.

Obituary

The details related to the funeral of Coleman have not been disclosed yet. Losing someone they love due to some disease is one of the worst and the most painful things one goes through. May her family find the strength to go through this hard time.

Wishing her eternal peace and may her soul rest in peace. May she rest in peace!!

Read More: Breaking News: Jeopardy Champion Crowned – Who won Jeopardy tonight?