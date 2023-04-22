Breaking News: Jeopardy Champion Crowned – Who won Jeopardy tonight?

After intense competition for several weeks, the wait is finally over. New Jeopardy champion has been crowned by proving their intelligence and skill in one of the most loved American quiz shows. The winner of Jeopardy tonight is Emma Hill Kepron.

What is Jeopardy?

Jeopardy is an American game show. Merv Griffin created it. It is a quiz competition in which contestants put up some clues in the form of answers and have to identify the thing, idea, place, or person and phrase each response in the form of a question.

Each game of Jeopardy has three rounds. They are Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. And these contestants get the clues, and they answer questions. For example, if they are given the clue that “The father of the country India,” they should answer, “Who is Mahatma Gandhi?”

Winner of Jeopardy:

The new episode of Jeopardy Shield is on Friday, 21 April 2023. It featured one winner and two new players. The winner of Jeopardy was Emma Hill Kepron.

Three rounds were held, and they competed in them.

Contestants of Jeopardy

Emma Hill Kepron

She lives in Canada. She is a librarian from Winnipeg, Manitoba. She first appeared on Jeopardy on the episode on April 20. And she scored $11,400 in her very first game.

And in a recent episode, she competed against two new players. They were Anjali Salvador and Igor Petrovich.

Anjali Salvador

She is a lawyer and lives in Houston, Texas. She participated for the first time in the Jeopardy quiz on April 21, 2023.

Igor Petrovich

He is an attorney, and she is from Ashburn, Virginia. He was also the new player, appearing for the first time on April 21, 2023, and competing against Emma and Anjali.

What happened in jeopardy?

Three rounds were held. In the first round, Igor was in the lead by giving nine correct answers with a score of $4,800. Anjali gave seven correct answers, and the score was $4,600, and Emma could have done better in the first best and was ranked third, and the score was $600.

In the second round, Emma reserved her spot in the first position by scoring $12,100, Igor was in the second, having a score of $12,000, and Anjali was last with a score of $9,400.

In the last round, Emma and Anjali were able to answer correctly. Their total score of Anjali was less than Emma’s score.

Because of having a large score, Emma won Jeopardy tonight.

