Does Winona Ryder have a husband? How old was Winona Ryder when she dated Johnny Depp?

Winona Ryder is a popular American Actress. Winona Ryder is well-recognized for her role as Babe Bennett / Pam Dawson in the “Mr. Deeds” film.

Winona Ryder will be seen in the “Haunted Mansion” upcoming film.

From 2016 to the present, Winona Ryder appears as Joyce Byers in the “Stranger Things” television series.

Winona Ryder also known for her main role Evelyn Finkel in “The Plot Against America” television show.

Winona Ryder also appeared in some music videos like “Here with Me”, “Locked Out”, “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)”, “Talk About the Blues”, “Love Song for a Vampire”, and “Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant with My Two-Headed Love Child”.

In 1986, Winona Ryder made her film debut with the “Lucas” film.

In 1994, Winona Ryder made her television debut with “The Simpsons” series.

How old is Winona Ryder?

Winona Ryder’s full name is Winona Laura Horowitz. Winona Ryder’s age is 51 years. Winona Ryder was born to Michael Horowitz and Cynthia Palmer in Winona, Minnesota, United States.

Winona Ryder’s date of birth is 29 October 1971. Winona Ryder has three siblings Sunyata Palmer, Uri Horowitz, and Jubal Palmer.

Winona Ryder’s father is an author, publisher, editor, and antiquarian bookseller and Winona Ryder’s mother is video producer, an author, and editor.

Winona Ryder did her studies at American Conservatory Theater. Winona Ryder’s nationality is American.

Who is Winona Ryder Husband/Partner Now?

Winona Ryder’s marital status is unmarried.

Winona Ryder is not married yet but has had many relationships.

Currently, Winona Ryder is in a relationship for a long time. Winona Ryder’s husband/partner is Scott McKinley Hahn.

Scott McKinley Hahn is a popular fashion designer.

Winona Ryder and Scott McKinley Hahn have been in a relationship since 2011 and as of April 2023, are still together.

Winona Ryder also briefly dated Soul Asylum band member Dave Pirner.

Winona Ryder dated actor Matt Damon from 1998 to 2000.

How old was Winona Ryder when she dated Johnny Depp?

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp first met in June 1989 at the premiere of “Great Balls of Fire!”. At that time Winona Ryder was 17 years old.

In 1990, Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp starred together in “Edward Scissorhands” and shortly after, Johnny Depp proposed to Winona Ryder.

Winona Ryder and Winona Ryder got engaged in 1990 but after 2 years in 1993, the couple called off their engagement and separated.

