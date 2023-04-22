Ted DiBiase Jr., A Former WWE Superstar, Has Been Charged In A Mississippi Welfare Scandal

Former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. is accused of stealing millions of dollars from Mississippi’s anti-poverty programme, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which is intended for low-income families and individuals.

What Happened To Ted DiBiase?

DiBiase was charged with “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning programmes receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programmes receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering,” according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, if DiBiase is convicted on the charges, he could face up to “five years in prison on the count of conspiracy, up to 20 years for each wire fraud count, and up to ten years for each count of stealing” involving federally funded programmes as well as money laundering.

In addition to DiBiase, former DHS executive director John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New, and others were named as coconspirators in the welfare scandal. Ted DiBiase Sr., the father of DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase, was named in an October 2021 document from Mississippi’s state auditor Shad White, who asked the trio to repay the TANF cash they received.

State Ordered To Pay

Ted Jr. was sentenced by the state auditor’s office to return $3.9 million, while his father was required to repay $722, 299 from the assistance programme. Before pleading guilty to his role in the state’s welfare scandal, Brett was initially asked to pay $225,950.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is one of more than three dozen people listed in a complaint filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services alleging misappropriation of $20 million in welfare funds. Favre’s lawyers filed a motion to have him removed from the complaint in February.

