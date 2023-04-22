Who is Wanda Nara First Husband? Is Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara still together?

Wanda Nara is a famous Argentine model, television presenter, as well as a former football agent.

In 2005, Wanda Nara made her debut as Veronica in the second season of “Sin código” show.

In 2006, Wanda Nara appeared as Novicia Bernanda in the second season of “Casados con hijos” show.

Wanda Nara also appeared in the “La pelu” (2013) as Anabelle and as Guadalupe in the “Golpe al corazón” (2017) television show.

In 2007, Wanda Nara first appeared as contestant in the “Showmatch Patinando por un sueño 2007”.

In 2009, Wanda Nara participated in the “El Musical de tus Sueños” as contestant.

In 2023, Wanda Nara work as host of “MasterChef Argentina” television show.

In 2022, Wanda Nara worked as Investigator in the “¿Quién es la máscara?” show.

In 2020, Wanda Nara also appeared in the “Grande Fratello VIP” as Opinionist.

How old is Wanda Nara?

Wanda Nara’s age is 36 years. Wanda Nara’s date of birth is 10 December 1986. Wanda Nara was born to Andrés Nara and Nora Colosimo in Boulogne Sur Mer, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Wanda Nara has a sibling whose name is Zaira Nara. Wanda Nara’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Wanda Nara’s nationality is Argentine.

Who is Wanda Nara First Husband?

Wanda Nara married twice. Vanda Nara’s first marriage did not last long. Wanda Nara first husband is Maxi Lopez.

Wanda Nara and Maxi Lopez married on May 28, 2008. After four years of marriage, Nara and Maxi divorced on 6 November 2013.

Wanda Nara and Maxi Lopez have three children in their four-year marriage.

Who is Wanda Nara husband Now?

Wanda Nara’s marital status is divorced. Wanda Nara’s second husband is Mauro Icardi.

Wanda Nara, after divorcing her first husband, started a relationship with Mauro Icardi.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi got married on 27 May 2014 in Buenos Aires. After eight years of marriage, Wanda announced on 22 September 2022 via Instagram that she was ending her relationship with her husband Mauro Icardi.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi have two children. Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are not still together.

How many kids does Wanda Nara have?

Wanda Nara and her first husband Maxi López have three sons-

Benedicto López Nara (born on 20 February 2012)

Constantino López Nara (born on 18 December 2010)

Valentino Gastón López Nara (born on 25 January 2009)

Wanda Nara and her second husband Mauro Icardi have two daughtrs-

Francesca Icardi Nara who was born on 19 January 2015.

Isabella Icardi Nara who was born on 27 October 2016.

Read Also:- Who is Janet Von Schmeling? What happened between Drake Bell and Janet Von ?