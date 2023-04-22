Who is Joy Baher married to? Is Joy Behar’s husband younger than her?

Joy Baher is a notable American comedian, actress, television host, and writer.

Joy Baher is well-recognized as the co-host of “The View” ABC talk show.

From 2009 to 2011, Joy Baher worked as a host of “The Joy Baher Show” on HLN and, from 2012 to 2013, in “Joy Baher: Say Anything!” on Current TV.

From 2005 to 2017, Joy Baher appeared in the “Real Time with Bill Maher” show.

In 1987, Joy Baher made her acting debut as Gertrude in the “Hiding Out” film.

In 1988, Joy Baher made her television debut with the “Baby Boom” series.

In 1994, Joy Baher made her stage debut with the “Comedy Tonight” performance. Joy also played some stage performed like The Vagina Monologues, Me, My Mouth and I, and The Yellow Brick Road Not Taken.

Joy Baher acted in many movies such as Cookie, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Love Is All There Is, This Is My Life, Madea Goes to Jail, ‘M’ Word, Hall Pass, and more.

Joy Baher appeared in many television shows, including t’s Garry Shandling’s Show, Wisecracks, Spin City, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, One Life to Live, Crisis in Six Scenes, Ugly Betty, and more.

Where was Joy Baher Born?

Joy Baher’s real name is Josephine Victoria Occhiuto. Joy Baher was born to Gino Occhiuto and Rose Carbone in Williamsburg, New York, United States. Joy in Baher’s age is 80 years. Joy Baher’s date of birth is 7 October 1942.

Joy Baher’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Joy Baher did her studies at Queens College, Stony Brook University, and Lindenhurst Senior High School. Joy Baher’s nationality is American.

Who is Joy Baher Husband Now?

Joy Baher’s marital status is married. Currently, Joy Baher husband is Steve Janowitz.

Joy Baher started dating Steve Janowitz in 1982. Steve Janowitz is Joy Baher’s second husband. Prior to this, Joy Baher was married one more time.

Joy Baher and Steve Janowitz got married in 2011. The couple is still together after almost 12 years of marriage. Joy Baher husband, Steve Janowitz, is seven years younger than Joy.



Joy Baher lives in The Hamptons with her husband. Joy Bihar owns a home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Who is Joy Baher ex-husband?

Joy Baher married twice. Joy Baher first married college professor Joe Baher in 1965.

Joy Bahar’s marriage went well for a few years. Joy Bahar gave birth to a daughter named Eve Bahar Scotty.

Joy Baher also has a grandson named Luca. After 25 years of marriage, Joy and Joe divorced in 1965.

Read Also:- Who is the latest Alec Baldwin wife? Is Alec Baldwin still with his wife?