Who is the latest Alec Baldwin wife? Is Alec Baldwin still with his wife?

Alec Baldwin is a notable American actor, comedian, as well as a producer.

In 2023, Alec Baldwin appears in the “Supercell” film.

Alec Baldwin will be seen in the Rust, 97 Minutes, Kid Santa, and Billie’s Magic World upcoming films.

Alec Baldwin is well-recognized for his role as Jack Donaghy in the “30 Rock” television series.

Alec Baldwin is famous for his work and role in the “Saturday Night Live” television show.

How old is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin’s age is 65 years. Alec Baldwin’s height is 6 feet approx. Alec Baldwin’s full name is Alexander Rae Baldwin III. Alec Baldwin’s birth date is 3 April and his birth year is 1958.

Alec Baldwin was born to Alexander Rae Baldwin II and Carol M. Baldwin in Amityville, New York, United States. Alec Baldwin has five siblings- Stephen Baldwin, William Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin, Elizabeth Keuchler, and Jane Sasso.

Alec Baldwin did his studies at Alfred G. Berner High School, George Washington University, New York University (NYU), and Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute.

Who is the latest Alec Baldwin wife?

Alec Baldwin’s marital status is married. Currently, Alec Baldwin wife is Hilaria Baldwin. She is a yoga instructor with Yoga Vida in Manhattan.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin started dating each other in August 2011. The couple moved from the Upper West Side to Greenwich Village in August.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin got engaged in April 2012. On June 30, 2012, Alec and Hilaria married at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City.

Who is Alec Baldwin ex-wife?

Alec Baldwin married twice. Alec’s first marriage lasted only ten years. Alec Baldwin’s first wife is Kim Basinger. She is also an actress.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger married on August 19, 1993. The couple met in 1990 on the set of the film “The Marrying Man”.

On October 23, 1995, Kim Basinger gave birth to their first daughter named Ireland Baldwin. Alec and Kim split on 5 December 2000. After two years of separation, they were divorced on September 3, 2002.

How many biological children does Alec Baldwin have?

On October 23, 1995, Kim Basinger gave birth to their first daughter named Ireland Baldwin. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have seven children together. children’s names are- Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, Rafael Thomas Baldwin, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, and Lucia Baldwin.

