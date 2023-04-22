What Heppened to Tiera? Missing 25-year-old woman out of Austin found dead

Tiera Strand, 25 years old, was officially confirmed to be the dead lady uncovered on Friday, the 21st of April, in Bell County in the 1300 area of Berger Road.

Tiera was reportedly discovered in a cafe ditch just north of Temple, where she was later declared dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas was officially given the go-ahead for a postmortem.

As of now, the deputy’s office is unaware of what caused the fatal accident. Tiera was last seen in Austin, Texas, on the 16th of April and went missing, as reported by the police chief’s office.

The 400 block of East Sixth Street is said to be the last location where the woman was spotted.

Both the Murder Division of the Austin Police Department and the criminal inquiry Division of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are conducting this inquiry jointly.

On the morning of the 16th of April Sunday, Tiera was last at the Mooseknuckle Pub on Sixth Street. Tiera’s dad claims he was made aware that foul play might have been involved concerning her killing.

Tiera’s parents claim that when she vanished, a brawl broke out at the bar after Tiera was assaulted inside by a group of girls.

After that, Tiera’s relatives said having her mobile phone, handbag, and car keys still in her friend’s holdings, Tiera walked out furiously.

The Austin Police Department Homicide Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division staff of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly working together to undertake the inquiry. The police asked to share any information known about this incident and asked to call the Austin Police Department Tip Line.

Tiera Family demands justice:

Herron, Tiara’s mother, claims that her ambitious daughter diligently worked to earn her senior year graduation.

She planned to graduate in the summer, and she was planning to join the Navy since it was what she wanted, Herron stated. She has a daughter. She has high goals. Tiera had ambitions and desires. All her mother would like is for her to return home.

Her relatives and close companions distributed posters in the areas where she went missing on Saturday.

Strand’s sister, Marian Herron, recalled one of their final talks before she went missing: “She mentioned to me that she was happy about her future career.”

The family of Strand has assured KVUE that they won’t give up looking for the truth until somebody takes responsibility.

Read More: How did Koka Da Doll Die? Koka Da Doll star of Kokomo City shot dead