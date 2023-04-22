What does Arsenal need to win the Premier League vs. Manchester City?

For most of the season, it appeared that Arsenal was on track to win their first Premier League championship since 2003-04, when Arsène Wenger’s team went 38 games without losing.

Since then, the possibility has decreased slightly as a result of back-to-back draws away to Liverpool and West Ham opening the door for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

They lead by four points, but City has a game in hand. The greatest threat for Mikel Arteta’s players is that they must go to the Etihad on Wednesday to face their championship rivals, who are closing in on the top of the rankings.

Arsenal’s performance in the premier league

Arsenal has won the Premier League championship 13 times, the third-most by a team in England, after only Manchester United and Liverpool.

Arsenal’s most successful time in the Premier League was headed by Arsène Wenger, who guided the team to three Premier League titles and numerous additional victories from 1996 to 2018.

Arsenal’s success in the Premier League has been uneven in previous years. While they have occasionally placed in the top four and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal has had competition in the Premier League from other successful teams such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Does goal difference ever determine the Premier League?

Sergio Aguero’s name alone is enough to jog your memories. In the last game of the 2011-12 season, City and Manchester United were tied on points.

The Sky Blues held an eight-goal advantage over the Red Devils, meaning they needed to beat relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers at home.

After United won 1-0 against Sunderland, City faced a 2-1 defeat and title misery until two injury-time goals from Edin Dzeko and Agüero sealed the most dramatic of league titles, their first since 1968.

To keep Arsenal’s title aspirations alive

Arsenal could be better positioned in the league table since they have drawn many matches.

Pep Guardiola’s team has two games in hand, with Arsenal visiting Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Arsenal travel there on a bad run of form, having drawn three games in a row and seen their lead at the top trimmed from eight to five points.

A big responsibility in the hands of captain mikel arteta

The confidence in Arsenal’s team

We’ll have a fantastic journey to Manchester and be well prepared.”

“The love and support we receive are completely in sync with the players’ spirit. We were so close to a victory. We’ll give our best for our nation’s pride.

