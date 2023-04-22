Suspect Apprehended. What is the Identity of Robert Louis Singletary?

A neighborhood disagreement between neighbors escalated into GUNFIRE. Kinsley White, 6, and her parents, Ashley and William, were hurt when Robert Louis Singletary reportedly fired a gun at them.

Who Exactly is Robert Louis Singletary?

Robert Louis Singletary, a resident of Gastonia, North Carolina, is a suspect in the shooting. On April 18, 2023, Singletary got embroiled in a fight with his neighbors after becoming enraged about sports equipment. The ball landed in Singletary’s yard as youngsters were playing basketball. Singletary reportedly followed the children with a weapon at that moment.

While allegedly opening fire on his neighbors, the accused shooter focused his rage on William White and his family. One of the bullets injured William in the back, and he was transported to the hospital. Bullets also grazed his 6-year-old daughter Kinsley and his wife, Ashley Hilderbrand. Kinsley needed sutures after one of the bullets grazed her cheek.

What did the Authorities Have to Say About the Incident?

Travis Page, the district attorney, said, “We will damn sure be loud and clear when this case comes to court.” “I want to tell the people of Gaston County that this type of violence will not be tolerated,” stated Gaston County Police Department Chief Stephen M. Zill. Authorities apprehended Singletary in Hillsborough County, Florida, on April 20, 2023. For the offenses made against him, the defendant was arrested and put into jail.

Crimes and Arrest of Robert Louis Singletary’s Parents

After a multi-day search, Robert Louis Singletary was apprehended in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. In North Carolina, he was accused of shooting a 6-year-old neighbor and her parents when a basketball rolled into his yard. According to numerous neighbors, the incident started when a ball landed in Louis’ yard, and he shouted at the children who went to get it.

One of the children informed his father, who went to the convict’s house and shouted, “Stop cussing my kid out. “If you have a problem, come to me,” the neighbors say. Singletary entered the house, emerged with a pistol, and opened fire on the neighbors, injuring a 6-year-old child and her parents. Aside from two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with the intent to kill and serious bodily injury, Robert was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Statistics show that Louis Singletary, who allegedly battered his girlfriend with a mini-sledgehammer in December 2022, was also charged with assault and abduction. Additionally, he was charged with holding her in his apartment for more than two hours and threatening to kill her. He has yet to make a plea, and the charges against him have not been resolved. He was granted freedom on a $250,000 bond on December 15, 2022. The hunt for Singletary considered armed and dangerous, was aided by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

