Why Did Chude Nnamdi Get Arrested? Chude Nnamdi Is Accused Of Cyberstalking

On social media, Chude Nnamdi is well-known for his demeanor. He has a large following because of his TikTok videos. His fan base is substantial on social media. This explains why so many people have been discussing his arrest. After Chude Nnamdi was brought to trial before Gladys Olotu during the trial court on Thursday, April 20, 2023, word of his bail became public. The court allowed him to bail when the trial was over.

Chude Nnamdi Is Accused Of Cyberstalking

Chude Nnamdi, a social media personality, was detained on suspicion of cyberstalking. The social media star, meanwhile, entered a not-guilty plea to the accusations. The court thus approved his bail. Chude Nnamdi “did knowingly and intentionally” send a text via a tweet from his account on Twitter with the “purpose of causing frustration, discomfort, and danger,” according to the attorney in the case, Usman Baba Alkali. This was noted by police in the charge sheet, according to Usman Baba Alkali.

That you know to be false for annoying, inconveniencing, danger, insulting, injuring, criminally intimidating, enmity, hatred, ill will, or needless anxiety to the person of Dr. Emeka Offor,” the charge sheet continued, “and thereby commit online stalking liable under Section 24 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) ACT, 2015. Nnamdi was detained by police officers in Anambra state on March 18 and sent to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Chude Nnamdi Is Detained

His detention drew outrage on social media, with some Twitter users asserting that he was arrested due to a purported petition that Anambra governor Chukwuma Soludo had prepared. Soludo, though, insisted that the state administration had not issued such a mandate and denied any role in the situation. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) stated that Nnamdi was detained for alleged cyberstalking a few days after his arrest. A week after his arrest, he was freed. Immediately after being released, the social media influencer confessed to Emeka Offor, the chairman of the oil and gas company Chrome Group, in a now-deleted video that was uploaded on his Twitter page. Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, allegedly ordered Offor to implore Obi to accept the results of the presidential election on February 25. Nnamdi reportedly reported to the station on Wednesday and was later held at the police HQ in Abuja.

