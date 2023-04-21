What Happened to Hanover FC Player Ben Gillis After a Car Accident? Explained

Friends were devastated when 19-year-old Ben Gillis of Tandragee died suddenly in a vehicle accident. Sadly, we must inform you that Ben Gillis, a lovely young man, and player for Hanover, has passed away. Everyone at Hanover Football Club will significantly feel his absence. On this site, you may learn more about his death and the Ben Gillis Car Crash.

What Happened to Ben Gillis After His Car Accident?

A heartbroken mother pays homage to her ‘wonderful son’ (19), who died in a car accident. Ben Gillis, a teen, died on Sunday due to injuries received in an accident. His mother, Lynne McClimonds, said on Facebook Friday night, “This evening, our beautiful son, Ben, passed away peacefully.” As parents, we appreciate everyone’s prayers, thoughts, and messages during the last several days. We would want our time and solitude as a family this evening and tomorrow morning. More information will be provided tomorrow.”

Statement from Hanover FC:

Hanover FC also paid homage to Ben and declared that all football-related activities at the club would be suspended out of respect. We regret that Hanover footballer Ben Gillis died away last evening. Which we regret—a fantastic young man whom everyone at Hanover Football Club will dearly miss.

We extend our condolences and support to Ben’s family, friends, and teammates. Hanover FC and Hanover FC Youth Academy have officially ceased all football activity for all age groups in memory of Ben’s demise. Jesus’ arms keep me safe.

The Cause of Death of Ben Gilli:

Young Ben, a football player, was engaged in a single-vehicle traffic collision on Marlacoo Road Sunday morning. He was hospitalized and in critical condition till he died last evening. Ben, a former Tandragee High School student, was a superb football player who formerly played for Loughgall. Following a single-vehicle catastrophic traffic incident on Sunday, April 16, in the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill, police are appealing for witnesses and information.

The Police Investigation is Still Ongoing:

According to Inspector Browne, police were alerted of a traffic collision involving a blue Mercedes A-Class at approximately 5.30 p.m.

“Officers and friends from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service arrived at the site.”Our investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the accident. “We are asking anyone driving by the scene or who may have seen the collision or captured it on their dash-cam to call officers on 101 and quote reference 1423 of April 16.”

Paul Berry, a Councilor, Stated:

“I learned with great sadness of the tragic death of young Ben Gillis in an accident on the Marlacco Road on Sunday evening.”I know the parents and their extended family well, and my heart goes out to them in their terrible grief over the awful death of their kid. The local community has been praying for Ben and his family recently, and this news has struck them hard.

“The local community will rally around the family at this time, and the family can be assured of our thoughts and prayers.”Yesterday, I chatted with one of Ben’s old school pals, who was astonished. This tragic news will be heartbreaking for his friends as well. “Please keep the parents and extended family in your thoughts and prayers, and trust that God’s grace will be sufficient at this time and in the difficult days ahead.”

