How did David Esser Die? An Engineer became the victim of a fatal accident

A software engineer, David Esser, met with an accident on April 17, 2023.

The news of their untimely death shocked his family and close ones. This incident happened in the small village of Dane, Wisconsin.

Who is David Esser?

David is a software engineer who used to work for a tech company. He was born in Wisconsin and was 52 years old. As he was a software engineer, he tended to have a brilliant brain and was a problem solver.

His colleagues said he was such a helping person, and he used to go the extra mile to help anyone and teach others if they found something difficult or could not do it.

David was not only an engineer but also an amazing husband, a caring father, a loyal friend, and a very helpful employee. He believed in helping others and could go to any extent to bring a smile to someone’s face. He also used to do charity and work for non-profit organizations too.

David Esser Cause of Death

David Esser met with an accident on 17th April. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that he died because of his injuries in the accident.

It is reported that David died because of the Lodi man who could not control his car and didn’t stop at the stop sign. His car collided with Esser’s car.

What happened in the accident?

David Esser died due to the Lodi Man who could not stop his car at the stop sign, and his car bumped into Esser’s SUV. This incident took place on Monday afternoon in the small village of Dane.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office officers reported on the place when they learned about the accident around 12:10 pm. They reported that the car, a Ford F-350, left the BP gas station at a very high speed and that he could not control the speed of his car.

Due to very high speed, he could not stop his car at the stop sign at the intersection of Military Road. Then that car bumped into Esser’s car on County Highway DM, which made Esser’s car flip over.

