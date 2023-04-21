Ross Farm Museum’s Executive Director, Peter Cullen, passes away

Executive director of Ross Farm Museum, Peter Cullen, died recently. Peter was known as the pioneer in the community of heritage and culture and was also known for his extraordinary nature. Let’s check out more details about Peter; keep reading.

Peter Cullen: What happened to him

On the official page of Ross Farm Museum, they announced the death news of Peter Cullen:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Peter Cullen, Executive Director of Ross Farm Museum, passed away Tuesday evening. The farm will be closed until Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. As we grieve the loss of our dear friend and colleague, our hearts and thoughts are with his family during this very difficult time.”

Peter Cullen: Cause of death

The death news of Peter Cullen is confirmed, but still, the real cause is not revealed yet. The exact reason for Peter’s death is not announced publicly yet. We’ll soon update this section as we find something about this news.

Still, no official information is available about Peter Cullen’s death.

Peter Cullen: Know more about him

Peter Cullen served as Executive Director of Ross Farm Museum in New Ross, Nova Scotia. Previously in 2019, he left his job in Italy and shifted to Nova Scotia to work at Ross Farm. After joining the Ross Farm Museum, eventually, he reached the Executive Director post. He was from the Native German area but was brought up in the US.

He was born in 1972 in Nova Scotia, Canada. He spent his childhood in Canada;, his family is British, and he had dual citizenship in 1995. He also spent his time in the USA but later moved to Canada to study European History at Dalhousie University.

Details about Ross Farm Museum:

Ross Farm Museum is a living heritage museum located in the beautiful province of Nova Scotia, Canada. It is a unique destination that allows visitors to step back in time and experience what life was like in rural Nova Scotia in the 1800s.

The museum is on a working farm for over 200 years. The Ross family, who owned the farm, donated it to the province in the 1960s to preserve its history and share it with future generations. Today, the farm is home to a collection of historic buildings and exhibits that showcase life on a farm in the 1800s.

Visitors to the Ross Farm Museum can explore the farm and see various animals, such as cows, pigs, horses, and sheep.

They can also visit the heritage gardens, filled with plants and flowers that would have been grown in the 1800s. The gardens are carefully tended by museum staff and volunteers, who are happy to answer visitors’ questions.

Tributes to the Executive Director of Ross Farm Museum :

Helen Crocker

Sad news, he was an attractive man. I met him working in a barn at @Ross Farm. Didn’t introduce himself as the ED. Unassuming and curious mind. Condolences to his family.

Old Sydney Society

Please accept our condolences that Peter Cullen has died. Please pass on condolences to Peter’s family

Read Also: Broussard murder-suicide? husband shot and killed his wife before killing himself