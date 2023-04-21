Marine Corps recruit Noah Evans passes away at 21 ? cause of death explained

Noah Evans, Marine Corps recruit and Decatur resident, passed away at 21. Evans died at a military facility in South Carolina last Tuesday. In this article, we’ll see every detail about Noah Evans and his cause of death.

Noah Evans: what happened to him

On Wednesday, 18th April, the spokesperson of the depot, Pfc., Maj. Philip Kulczewski released a statement about Noah Evans, who died at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Evans was unmarried, according to the official record.

In the statement Maj. Kulczweski talked about Evans, a native of Decatur, Georgia, working in the Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment.

According to the Marine Corps Times, the news of Evans’s death was shared with his family.

The Marine Corps Tims wrote on Facebook:

“On Tuesday, April 18th, Private First Class Noah Evans passed away while conducting a physical fitness test aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and the Marines and staff of Mike Company.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.”

According to Hilton Head Island Packet, Evans is the fourth recruit who died in Parris Island, South Carolina, in the last 24 months.

Noah Evans: Reason behind the death

Noah Evans was taking a physical fitness examination at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. During the physical exam, he felt uncomfortable and then passed away quickly. The exact cause of his death was not publicly disclosed yet.

As of now, it is still unclear what particular thing led him to death because the real cause of his death is not published yet. We’ll update this section as soon we get any update about this.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Institute:

Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island is a military installation in Beaufort County, South Carolina, United States. It is one of two recruit depots for training enlisted Marines in the United States Marine Corps. The other recruitment depot is located in San Diego, California.

Established in 1915, MCRD Parris Island has a rich history and is known for its rigorous training programs that turn young men and women into elite Marines. The facility covers over 8,000 acres and houses the Marine Corps Recruit Training Command, where over 20,000 recruits are trained annually.

Recruits arrive at MCRD Parris Island from all over the country, and even from foreign nations, to undergo 13 weeks of intense training designed to transform them into Marines. The training is physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding, requiring a great deal of dedication and discipline from the recruits.

