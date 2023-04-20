How did Noel Hanna dies? Ten-time Everest climber dies during Nepal expedition

Noel Hanna, a famous Irish climber, died on April 17th while returning from the summit of Annapurna. What happened with Noel Hanna, and what is the cause of his death? We’ll know every detail about the mountaineer in this article.

Noel Hanna: Cause of death

Annapurna mountain range resides in north-central Nepal; it’s peak point is at 8,091 km; while returning from the summit, the accident happened. Climbing on this mountain is a very big task and difficult because of the very exposed route. There are chances of the frequent danger of landslides.

Noel Hanna successfully summited at the 26,545-foot peak last Monday but unfortunately died when he was way down from Camp four.

Noel Hanna: Who was he

Noel Hanna, the renowned Irish mountaineer, passed away on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in mountaineering. Born in County Down, Northern Ireland, in 1967, Hanna began his climbing career in his early twenties. She quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented and fearless climbers of his generation.

Hanna’s list of accomplishments is long and impressive. He was the first Irishman to climb Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, and he did so not once but thrice in 2007, 2009, and 2013. In addition to Everest, Hanna had also successfully summited several other peaks, including K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, and the notoriously difficult Annapurna in the Himalayas.

Noel Hanna: Carrer timeline

Despite his many achievements, Hanna remained humble and grounded, widely respected and admired by his fellow climbers. He was known for his calm demeanor, attention to safety, and dedication to his craft, always taking the time to plan and prepare for each climb carefully.

Throughout his career, Hanna also remained committed to his home country of Ireland, often using his expeditions to raise awareness and funds for various charities and causes. He was particularly passionate about supporting young people, and he frequently spoke at schools and other events, inspiring the next generation of climbers and adventurers.

Noel Hanna: Social media tributes

Alison Irwin

Noel was a true gentleman, and the world will be a lesser place without him. My deepest condolences to his wife and fellow climber Lynne and to his wider family.

RIP Noel. Sleep well. You will be greatly missed.

Zbigniew Wolny

Such a tragic news. Noel Hanna, after summiting Annapurna, passed away in camp 4. He summited 10 times Everest, K2, Manaslu and others. I had a chance to meet him and worked on the first VR film from Mt Everest in Tibet and Nepal. Wonderful man. He will be sorely missed

Claire Sewell

I don’t really have the words at the moment apart from heartbroken & devastated.

Please remember as the world finds out my family are making their way to be near him.

I will always be so proud of your achievements & I’ll always be your routess x

Read Also: Who is John Cruz? Police officer commits suicide in Chicago