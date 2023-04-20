Who is John Cruz? Police officer commits suicide in Chicago

John Cruz, a police officer in Chicago, died last weekend. Let’s see what happened with John and which circumstances led him to suicide; keep reading.

John Cruz: What happened with Chicago police officer

47-year-old John Cruz passed away on April 15, 2023. The officer was found dead in a parked car nearby his home in the Ashburn neighbourhood on the city’s Southwest side. Later on the same day, he was announced dead at 7:30 p.m. by the Cook County medical officer.

Still, the autopsy result was pending due to an ongoing police investigation by the medical examiner. The news of John Cruz was confirmed by the Chicago Police Department in a short statement on Sunday.

The statement reads:

“The Chicago Police Department experienced the heartbreaking loss yesterday of an off-duty officer to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,”

“We ask that the people of Chicago lift up this officer’s family and loved ones in support. Please also pray for the men and women of CPD as we mourn this tragedy together.”

Police found him in a car in the 8th district, said to the police department. The officer was off-duty at the time and declared dead at the scene. Investigations were going on on the spot by the Detectives in Area One. There are no specific details regarding this tragic incident is not revealed by the police.

John Cruz: Funeral service

Funeral service will be scheduled for April 21, 2023, at 8:00 am at Procession for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Rita of Cascia Parish at 10:00 am, 6243 S. Fairfield, Chicago, IL 60629, on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street.

Officials are still finding the cause behind the death of John Cruz, which are unclear till now. The sudden news of John’s death sent the family into a deep state of shock.

Record of Chicago Police suicide cases:

Since 2018, the time has been more difficult for Chicago police officers because more than a dozen officers committed suicides, as the data and municipal authorities reported.

The suicide rate among Chicago police officers is 60% higher than the national average. Over time, rising crime rates, low morale, and stress have increased fatalities.

Last summer, more than one thousand policemen worked continually for 12 or more days, and the Police discovered this data.

