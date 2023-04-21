British Pakistanis leaving Conservative Party, emerge claims

According to a media report, Pakistani doctors associated with the Conservative Party in the UK claim that over 200 members have left the party since UK Home Secretary and Member of Parliament Suella Braverman pass a racist comment.

A number of senior Conservative leaders have accused Braverman of peddling racist, and Islamophobic lies to gain the support of right-wing sections in her comments that British Pakistani men “hold cultural values at odds with British values” and that they are “linked to the grooming scandal.”

Conservative Friends of National Health Service (NHS) chairman and founder Ashraf Chohan wrote to Braverman that his organization had lost over 200 doctors in the past few months.

Chohan has informed the Home Secretary that more doctors might leave the group over the party’s racist views, as they will no longer associate with a party whose secretary holds such views. Over the past few years, Conservative Friends of NHS has raised funds and gained support for the Tory party.

What is the issue?

Pakistani organizations, British Nigerians, British Indians, British Bengalis, and others have condemned the Home Secretary. They contend that the secretary ignores that “cuts to public sector and community services have resulted in a greater vulnerability among young people”.

By apologizing to British Pakistanis, Rishi Sunak is urged to distance himself from Braverman’s extremist rhetoric.

In their opinion, the Home Secretary demeans victims and provides credibility to far-right narratives, undermining efforts to protect them all.

