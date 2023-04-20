Who did Sabrina Carpenter date? Who is Sabrina Carpenter Boyfriend Now?

Sabrina Carpenter is a famous American singer as well as an actress.

As a singer, in 2014, Sabrina Carpenter released her debut single and Ep same name “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying”.

In 2015, Sabrina Carpenter released her debut album “Eyes Wide Open”. Sabrina Carpenter also released three additional studio albums, Singular: Act II (2019), Singular: Act I (2018), and Evolution (2016).

In 2022, Sabrina Carpenter released her 5th studio album “Emails I Can’t Send”.

In 2011, Sabrina Carpenter made her television debut with the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” series.

Sabrina Carpenter is well-known for her role and work in the Milo Murphy’s Law, Girl Meets World, and Sofia the First series.

Sabrina Carpenter also appeared in manyfilms such as The Hate U Give, Clouds, Emergency, Work It, The Short History of the Long Road, Horns, Tall Girl 2, Tall Girl, and more.

How tall is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Sabrina Carpenter’s age is 26 years. Sabrina Carpenter’s full name is Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter was born to her parents Elizabeth Carpenter and David Carpenter in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States.

Sabrina Carpenter has three siblings- Sarah Carpenter, Shannon Carpenter, and Cayla Carpenter. Sabrina Carpenter’s nationality is American.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter Boyfriend Now?

Sabrina Carpenter is currently single. He is not in a relationship with anyone. Sabrina Carpenter was linked with Shawn Mendes in February 2023, after which the rumors of the two started dating. But it is not yet confirmed whether Sabrina Carpenter is dating Shawn Mendes or not.

Who did Sabrina Carpenter date?

Sabrina Carpenter has dated and had a relationship with a few celebrities.

Sabrina Carpenter had a relationship with Bradley Steven Perry from 2014 to 2015.

Sabrina Carpenter is in a relationship with Griffin Gluck, from 2019 to 2020.

Sabrina Carpenter is in a relationship with Joshua Bassett, from 2020 to 2021.

According to some sources, Sabrina Carpenter has also dated Bradley Simpson and Corey Fogelmanis.

Sabrina Carpenter was linked with Dylan O’Brien in 2022 and is being linked with Shawn Mendes in 2023.

