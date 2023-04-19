Navigating Hormone Replacement Therapy: Chris Tyson Experience With Trolls

Chris Tyson, the youtube star and a member of the MrBeast crew, went through Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and was accused of leaving his 2-year-old son abandoned. Also, he has been trolling a lot because of his anti-trans. But his friend Mr.Beast, Jimmy Donaldson, stepped out publicly and defended his friend Chris.

Who is Chris Tyson?

Chris Tyson is 26 years old. He is known as a youtube star and a childhood friend of Mr.Beast. They both recently went through Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and shared their journey of how things went in two months.

Tyson went through a lot of criticism regarding being transphobic and how he would handle his son. While going through the HMT, he was accused of leaving his son and is being questioned about parenting.

But his friend recently came forward and took his side. He spoke for him against the trolls Chris was receiving.

Tyson’s Hormone Replacement Therapy

Tyson revealed on Twitter a few days back that he underwent hormone replacement therapy. This therapy helps people whose gender is not confirmed achieve the appearance of masculine or feminine.

For this, his friend Jimmy Donaldson popularly known as Mr.Beast, supported him and commented on his tweeter post with Got you and some heart emojis.

After the therapy, the changes he went through are observed, like the changes in his face and hairline.

Criticism experienced by Chris Tyson

Chris is so famous, and he has a fan following of almost 14 million followers on his social media handles. But recently, he has been experiencing a lot of criticism regarding parenting. He is also experiencing a growing number of trollers.

Chris was married to Katie Tyson in 2018. After that, they both gave birth to a baby in 2020. Their son’s name is Tucker Tyson. But in 2022, they both got separated.

Many people around the world trolled him by saying that he sacrificed his happy nuclear family to experience and fulfill his fantasy of being a woman. And this is so selfish of him.

A few days ago, he posted a picture with his son, and in that picture, his son was wearing sparkling shoes; after seeing that, the trollers started again by saying that his fetish of women is fine, but he is pushing this fetish in his son too.

Trollers are not taking a step back. They are just pushing things ahead. Then Chris also uploaded his profile picture, stating they could go with any pronoun.

Also, the trollers trolled him by saying that he looks too masculine, so he can’t post a real picture of him. Also then, he was accused of abandoning his son.

After all this criticism, Chris finally said he doesn’t want his son Tucker’s photos out there.

