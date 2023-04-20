Kamrin Ray, a 19-Year-Old Marquette Student, was Discovered Dead in a Dorm Room

Kamrin Ray, a 19-year-old Chicago native and first-year Marquette University student, was discovered dead in Cobeen Hall on April 17 at about 10:30 p.m.

What Happened to Kamrin Ray?

Kamrin Ray, a 19-year-old Marquette University student, was discovered dead in the campus living hall Cobeen Hall on Monday night.

At about 10 p.m., campus administration claims a call was made to the Marquette Police Department reporting a non-responsive student in a dorm. When they arrived, they found the student had passed dead.

The Mount Carmel High School community is mourning Kamrin Ray’s death. “Soft-spoken, observant, empathetic, and involved in his classes” was how Kamrin was described by his students. Tim Hanley, the interim Keyes Dean for the College of Business Administration, said in a Tuesday statement to students and employees. According to one of his lecturers, Kamrin led and represented the team during his Business Day One session. He proved to be a terrific young man who helped everyone around him.

Report of Investigation:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the student as 19-year-old Kamrin Ray. According to an investigation report, his death resulted from “natural causes.” Emergency responders discovered him unresponsive on his flatmate’s bed, who proclaimed him dead.

The ME’s office reported that Ray had a history of diabetes, and insulin appeared nearby. The room contained no drugs or drug-related stuff. According to the authorities, the student displayed no signs of trauma. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which was on the scene, will conduct the autopsy in the coming days.

