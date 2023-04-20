How did Moonbin from ASTRO pass away? What was the Astro Moonbin Cause of Death?

Moon Bin was well-known as Moonbin. He was a popular South Korean singer, dancer, actor as well as a model.

As a model, Moonbin worked under the label of Fantagio. Moon Bin died on 19 April 2023 at the age of 25.

Moonbin released many songs with their group members, such as “Language Test”, “Let’s go ride”, “Desire” , Let’s Go Ride, Merry Go Round, By Your Side, Footprint, You and Me (Thanks Aroha), and more.

As an actor, Moonbin appeared in Moment of Eighteen, Boys Over Flowers, and Forever Young Television series.

Moonbin also appeared in many web series like Sweet Revenge, Find Me If You Can, To be Continued, Idol Fever, The Mermaid Prince, No Going Back Romance, Soul Plate, Mermaid Prince:the Beginning, and more.

Astro Moonbin Cause of Death

Recently, shocking news has come to the fore in the K-pop industry of South Korea. Moon Bin, better known as Astro Moonbin, passed away on 19 April 2023. Moonbin died at the age of 25.

On Wednesday, April 19, Moonbin was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.

In light of Moonbin’s passing, we are postponing the release of all DIVE Studios and Mindset content for this week. We send our deepest condolences and appreciate everyone’s understanding. pic.twitter.com/9SMvwcmzwz — DIVE Studios (@thedivestudios) April 19, 2023

After failing to attend rehearsals, his manager scolded him. And Moonbin was found dead.

Astro Moonbean Cause of Death Not Revealed Yet. Xsports News reports that Moonbin’s death is under investigation.

Yonhap News shared a statement by the Gangnam, Seoul police – “It appears that [he] took his own life. We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.” Are.”

A statement from the local police reported in the South Korean media, revealed that Astro Moonbin died by suicide.

A day before Astro Moonbin’s death, it was announced that Astro Moonbin was set to perform at Dream Concert in Busan with his Astro member Sanha.

As of 20 April, the organizers have not released any statement following Moonbin’s death.

What K-pop group is Moonbin in?

Moonbin was a member of South Korean boy group Astro since 2016 and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha since 2020.

Read Also:- Who is Travis Scott wife? How did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner meet?