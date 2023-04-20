Is Sky Ferreira Married? Who is Sky Ferreira Husband?

Sky Ferreira is a popular American singer-songwriter, actress, and model.

Sky Ferreira began uploading her singing videos to MySpace at a young age, after which producers Bloodshy and Avant found Sky and a recording contract with Parlophone in 2009..

In 2011, Sky Ferreira released her debut Extended play “As If!”. In 2012, Sky Ferreira released her second Extended play “Ghost”.

In 2013, Sky Ferreira released her debut studio album “Night Time, My Time”.

In 2010, Sky Ferreira released her debut single “17”. after that, she released many songs like “Don’t Forget”, “I Blame Myself”, “Everything Is Embarrassing”, “Obsession”, “You’re Not the One”, and more.

As an actress, in 2010, Sky Ferreira made her film debut with the “Putty Hill” film. In 2023, Sky Ferreira appears in the “Reptile” film.

Sky Ferreira also appeared in the “Twin Peaks” and “The Twilight Zone” television seriess.

Sky Ferreira also acted in many movies such as The Wrong Ferarri, The Green Inferno, Baby Driver, American Woman, Elvis & Nixon, The Trust, and more.

Who is Sky Ferreira Husband?

Sky Ferreira’s marital status is unmarried. Sky Ferreira is in a long time relationship. Sky Ferreira husband/boyfriend is Zachary Cole Smith.

Sky Ferreira and Zachary Cole Smith are dating each other since 2011. Akash and Zachary have been in a relationship for 12 years.

The couple is living their love life very happily. Sky and Zachary understand each other very well, which is why the couple’s relationship has lasted so long.

How old is Sky Ferreira?

Sky Ferreira’s age is 30 years. Sky Ferreira’s full name is Sky Tonia Ferreira. Sky Ferreira’s birth date is 8 July and her birth year is 1992.

Sky Ferreira was born to her parents in Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States. Sky Ferreira’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Sky Ferreira’s hair colour is dark brown and her eyes colour is green.

