Is Astro Rocky Dating Actress Park Bo Yeon? Known all detail of Astro Rocky Girlfriend

Astro Rocky is a popular South Korean dander, singer, rapper, actor, and composer.

Rocky is well-recognized as a member of South Korean boy group Astro in 2016.

On 28 February 2023, after contract discussions until the end of December 2022, it was confirmed that Astro Rocky decided not to renew his contract with Fantagio and parted ways with the Astro Group.

Astro Rocky released many songs like “Have A Good Day”, “Star”, “Shiny Blue” , “S#1.”, “Over That”, and more.

In 2023, Astro Rocky works on “Wanna Be Love” song as Lyricist and composer.

How old is Astro Rocky?

Astro Rocky’s real name is Park Min-hyuk. Astro Rocky’s age is 24 years. Astro Rocky was born to his parents in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.

Astro Rocky’s birth date is 25 February and his birth year is 1999. Astro Rocky’s height is 1.78 m. Astro Rocky has a brother whose name is Jeonggeun. He is well-recognized as a member of the boy group Haww Biscuit Entertainment.

Astro Rocky did his studies at Hanlim Arts High School, 언북중학교, Seoul Practical Music High School, 배영초등학교. Astro Rocky’s nationality is Korean and South Korean.

Who is Astro Rocky Girlfriend?

Astro Rocky is in a romantic relationship for some time. Astro Rocky girlfriend is actress Park Bo Yeon.

On 31 December 2022, the agency confirmed that Astro Rocky is in a relationship with actress Park Bo-yeon. Park Bo-yeon’s agency dismissed the rumor that day as false, saying- “We confirmed with actor Park that the two are good colleagues ever since working together on Find Me if You Can last year.”

Astro Rocky Acting Career

In 2011, Astro Rocky began his television career with the “Korea’s Got Talent” show as contestant.

From 2020 to the present, Astro Rocky works as host in the “Idol Coming to Work” television show. Rocky also appeared in the “Hit the Stage” and “King of Mask Singer” television shows.

In 2015, Astro Rocky appeared in the “Persevere, Goo Hae-Ra” television series.

In 2015, Astro Rocky made his web series debut with the “To be Continued” series. In 2022, Rocky appeared in the “Broke Rookie Star” web series.

Astro Rocky also acted in some web series such as My Romantic Some Recipe, Soul Plate, Hyangjeon of Youth, Sweet Revenge, and Find Me If You Can.

