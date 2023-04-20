Is Alix Lapri in a Relationship? Who is Alix Lapri Boyfriend?

Alix Lapari is a popular American actress and singer-songwriter.

Alix Lapri is well-recognized for her role as Effie Morales in the ‘Power’ and its sequel’Power Book II: Ghost’ series.

Alix Lapri signed with Crown World Entertainment in 2011, where Jacob Latimore and Alix became good friends and covered several songs together. It included the song “My Boo” by Usher and Alicia Keys.

Alix Lapari released her debut extended play “I Am Alix Lapari” in 2012. Alyx’s EP was released free to download on several media outlets.

In 2012, Alix Lapri made her acting debut with the “Reed Between the Lines” television series. In 2014, Alix Lapri also appeared in the “Red Band Society” television series.

In 2013, Alix Lapri made her film debut with the “Standing Up” film. Alix Lapri also acted in the “Core: A Short Film About Bullying”, “Den of Thieves”, and “Downsized” films.

Who is Alix Lapri Boyfriend?

Currently, Alix Lapri is single. Previously, Alix Lapri in a romantic relationship. Alix Lapri Boyfriend was Jacob Latimore. Alix Lapari dated Jacob Latimore in 2015.

After this, Alix Lapri has not dated or been in any relationship with anyone. Alix Lapri is currently not in a relationship with anyone and is dating someone.

What is Alix Lapri Age?

Alix Lapri’s age is 26 yeas. Alix Lapri’s date of birth is 6 November and her birth year is 1996. Alix Lapri was born to her mother Lynn Geier in Topeka, Kansas, United States. Alix Lapri’s nationality is American.

