3 Are In Custody After A Shooting At An Alabama Birthday Party That Left 4 Dead

In connection with a weekend shooting at a birthday celebration in Alabama that left four people dead and 32 injured, three persons, including two adolescents, have been detained. Both Travis and Ty Reik McCullough, both of Tuskegee, age 16 and 17, are each facing four counts of reckless murder. Both of them face adult charges. On Tuesday, the suspects were taken into custody and charged.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was detained on Wednesday and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Four Victims Treated For Critical Injuries At The Hospital

Following the horrific shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance school on April 16, 2023, mourners gather during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville in Dadeville, Alabama. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened during a packed birthday party in the small hamlet of Dadeville, which is situated about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated at a press conference on Wednesday, “Make no mistake, this is Alabama and when you pull out a gun and you start shooting people, we’re gonna put you in jail.”

Within 72 hours, Ty Reik McCullough and Travis McCullough will face a bond hearing at which the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Alabama’s district attorney, Mike Segrest, will request that no bond be set. More charges will be brought, according to officials, who noted that the probe is still in its early stages. Authorities urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.

4 Passed Away

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Segrest remarked. “We’re going to make sure that justice is served for all of those victims, not just the dead,” Officials remained mum regarding whether they had determined a reason behind the shooting.

According to Segrest, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, one of the victims slain in the shooting, was present at his sister’s 16th birthday celebration. There were a lot of children present, and what they witnessed made them victims. At a press conference on Wednesday, Segrest stated that their families were also affected by this.

The three additional victims of the incident, in addition to Dowdell, were identified as Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19.

