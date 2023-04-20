Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson in Chicago: ‘We do not support that behavior.’

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on the weekend mayhem in Chicago:

Chicago mayor-elect continued his visit to the state capitol on Wednesday when he addressed the whole legislature.

Before speaking to a joint assembly of the General Assembly at noon, Johnson met with the Illinois House speaker and Senate president, relationships that will be critical to getting things done in Springfield.

Brandon Johnson speaks before Illinois General Assembly

Chicago mayor-elect Johnson emphasized the necessity of collaboration between Chicago and Springfield, but he also addressed the weekend violence in Chicago for the first time.

Although Johnson’s inauguration is still over a month away, his address sounded very much like a campaign speech as Johnson seeks support from lawmakers whose assistance he will require.

A combined assembly of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly greeted Johnson warmly.

“I’m here today to establish a productive, collaborative, and energetic partnership to invest in the people of Chicago and the engine that drives this economy here in Illinois,” Johnson said.

He made his case for investments to address Chicago’s pressing issues, such as funding for education and addressing the core causes of crime. He also mentioned more money for police mental health.

“And the truth is, we have shared values and challenges,” Johnson explained. “We have seen the kind of crime and violence that has torn families and communities apart for far too long.”

Johnson told lawmakers that Chicago and Springfield can coexist even if they don’t always agree on everything. When he spoke about his progressive agenda, he drew standing ovations from Democrats on multiple occasions, but several Republicans were not thrilled.

“Does anyone hold anyone accountable? Is there any repercussion? In Chicago, there are no penalties; instead, Brandon Johnson makes excuses for them,” said Blaine Wilhour, R-107th District.

Following that, Johnson spoke openly for the first time about the weekend violence in the center of Chicago and across the lakefront.

“Of course, we don’t condone the violence that occurred over the weekend – and the violence that occurs on far too many weekends and days,” Johnson added.

Johnson denied sending contradictory messages over this past weekend in a statement in which he said the violence cannot be supported but also said it was counterproductive to “demonize youth.”

On Wednesday, he reiterated that attitude.

Downstate lawmakers are alarmed by the Chicago mayor-elect’s spending statements.

“Don’t give people false options.” You all get to do both. It is long past time that we bring an end to this dynamic that, somehow, is not… “Look, it’s wrong to demonize children,” Johnson stated. “We have to keep them safe as well.”

Johnson also advocated for investments in youth, but he also stated that police officers who work on the front lines ought to have the facilities they need to continue keeping people safe.

Brandon Johnson speaks following initial Springfield meetings.

Johnson spent morning discussions with state representatives and senators from various caucuses. Hoping to establish and maintain friendships in Springfield that will be critical to the success of his administration. And he’s already made a good impact.

Theresa Mah, a state representative from Chicago, said, “We’ve already started off on an extremely favorable path since he came and met with us and, you know, spoke to us individually.” We didn’t really communicate with the past mayors in the same way, you know.

“April is the current month. I think that communication and getting to know one another are merely opportunities we all get. But I feel terrific,” said state senator Mike Simmons, a Democrat from Chicago. The outreach, I mean, has been amazing. And I think this is encouraging for the future. We have to cooperate.

Tuesday evening, Johnson arrived in Springfield for a series of discussions with lawmakers at the AFL-CIO headquarters.

Johnson highlighted his excitement in an exclusive conversation with ABC7 about growing his company’s potential in Chicago and making sure that the relationships he has developed during his career will produce the results the city of Chicago wants.

Johnson has informed lawmakers that he will be making five demands of them. We predict public safety to be a big issue.

Finding the locations of many of our violence-prevention activities. Coming up with creative solutions for startups, maintaining the status quo. And, of course, funding healthcare and education, said State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago.

Johnson also met with members of the Progressive Caucus, Asian American Caucus, and Latino Caucus. JB Pritzker, the governor, then arranged a dinner for Johnson.

