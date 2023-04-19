What Caused April Stevens’ Demise? Investigation into the Death’s Cause

April Stevens, a well-known American vocalist and the elder sister of Nino Tempo died earlier today. Please continue reading to discover how April Stevens died, what happened to her, and what caused her death.

What Happened to April Stevens?

April Stevens, a well-known American vocalist, passed away on April 18, 2023. She was 93 and would be 94 in a few weeks. Many fans are unaware that April lied about her age early in her career to compete with the 1960s chart-toppers.

She revealed the facts in her book, “Teach Me Tiger,” published in 2013. Nino Tempo, her brother, helped her with this problem. The administrator of April Stevens’ official Facebook page shared the heartbreaking news of her passing. Her relatives subsequently corroborated her claim.

What was the Exact Cause of Death?

Fans are worried about the circumstances surrounding April Stevens’ untimely demise. She died this morning, it is known. The specific circumstances of her death, however, remain unknown. When this was written, April Stevens’ cause of death remained a mystery. The beloved singer allegedly passed away from old age. Her condition has recently been worse.

April Stevens, Who Was She?

April Stevens was a well-known singer and musician from the United States. Caroline Vincinette LoTempio was born in New York City on April 29, 1929. Nino Tempo, an American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer, was her younger sibling.

Despite being from California, April was raised in Niagara Falls, New York. At age 22, she started a career as a recording artist. She began her career as a recording artist when she was 22. Her RCA Victor version of “I Am in Love Again” was her most remembered solo tune. On the pop charts, it reached No. 6. Her last singles, “Gimme a Little Kiss, Will Ya, Huh?” and “And So to Sleep Again,” charted at Nos. 10 and 27, respectively. She made a reappearance in 1959 with “Teach Me, Tiger.”

