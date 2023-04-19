Kylie Jenner is seeing Timothée Chalamet after splitting from Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet after splitting from Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet after splitting from Travis Scott. There is a rumor that Timothée Chalamet is dating the mother of two. The romance rumors come months after news that Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two children, Stormi, five, and Aire, one. Timothée and the reality TV personality and entrepreneur have not yet addressed the relationship rumors or stepped out in public together.

When Kylie was seen with her friends at the recent Coachella festival, she apparently decided not to make things official with Timothée Chalamet.

Travis Scott and the other individual were observed speaking during Paris Fashion Week in January of this year, but no further details about their alleged affair have been revealed. Travis Scott appears to be splitting up with Kylie Jenner.

Kylie reportedly decided she didn’t want to make things official with Timothée Chalamet. There is no additional information regarding their purported affair, however, both of them were together speaking during Paris Fashion Week in January of this year.

Kylie Jenner in a latex bodysuit for her latest magazine cover.

Kylie Jenner dating Timothée, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. However, the insider claims that it isn’t all that serious right now. “At this point, they’re keeping things casual. It’s not serious, but Kylie is having fun hanging out with Timothée and seeing where things go. It has been a lot of fun for her because it’s so different from her previous relationships.

In the same article, the person added, “Kylie decided she didn’t want to share things publicly with Timothée over the weekend at Coachella, and just intended to chill while having fun with her friends.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up again in January, according to reports. They previously took a hiatus in late 2019, before resuming their relationship in February 2020. Stormi, their daughter, was born on February 1, 2018, and Aire, their son, was born on February 2, 2022. Before her relationship with Travis, Kylie dated another rapper, Tyga, on and off for around two years before they split up in 2017.

Timothée Chalamet has appeared in several high-profile romances. There was a rumor Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, and he was together. It was a rumor that he have dated Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp, and singer-actress Eiza González.

The mother-of-two ignored allegations that she was dating Bones And All-star Timothée Chalamet as she posed for a new photoshoot.

She looked stunning in a long-sleeved newest bodysuit that highlighted all of her curves. To complete the outfit, the 25-year-old chose a sparkling short skirt with a ruffled hem. Kylie also posed on her knees for the camera, wearing black thigh-high latex boots. It separated her long brown waves down the center. As she tossed her hair and looked away from the camera, the camera caught her.

“new cover for @hommegirls,” she simply captioned the Instagram photo, which she shared with her 387 million followers.

She claimed to the magazine that she stole Kris Jenner’s automobile a lot during her ‘teenage rebellious’ years.

“I stole my mom’s car a lot,” Kylie admitted. “Because we grew up in Calabasas, which is about 45 minutes outside of Los Angeles, it was very crazy if you went like 45 minutes into L.A.” It was a whole different world.”

She did, however, return her car around 4:30 a.m., which was normally an hour before her parents awoke.

Her photo shoot follows news that Kylie and Timothee are “open to seeing where things go.”

Reports that the two were dating began to circulate after they were linked together many times following Kylie & Travis’s split.

