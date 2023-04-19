Jason Salter Missing: Man’s remains discovered in Chattahoochee Hills

According to accounts, the two closest friends, Kenny Guerra, and Jason Salter, a 40 years old, vanished on February 25, 2023, after meeting in East Point, Georgia, for a business transaction.

Where were the victims discovered?

About 20 miles from where Salter’s car was found, in the Chattahoochee Hills, the remains of two victims were found on March 15. The enormous 8,000-acre Bouckaert Farm owns the woods, according to the Chattahoochee Hills police chief.

Who was Jason Salter, and how his family reacted?

Jason Salter, a father of four, was seen around Campbellton and Headland. He was praised for being a respectable man and a kind father, and the disappearance of Salter has saddened their family and loved ones.

The relatives of Jason Salter started posting missing person flyers across the community on March 1, 2023, to learn more about the missing person’s location.

The city’s Family Dollar store’s parking area was where Jason Salter’s car was found abandoned, prompting the authorities to search for the two men thoroughly.

According to Jason Salter’s cousin Eric Lee, “we are aware that the bodies were found in such a state that it took several weeks before an identification could be made on Jason.” Jason’s sister added, “They were very unique and loved in the community.” We are aware of no enemies for them.

Investigation

According to family members, Jason’s dental records had to be provided to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office to assist in identifying his remains; however, the other remains discovered in the same farm area have not yet been identified.

However, Salter’s cause of death has not been released, and the situation is presently regarded as a homicide, according to family members who say authorities are now looking into the matter.

Although it is yet unknown what happened to the pair, this finding has devastated and shattered the hearts of many. During this trying time, our thoughts are with the families and coworkers of these individuals.

