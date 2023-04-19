How did Aaron Carter die? Aaron Carter’s cause of death Revealed.

On November 5, Aaron Carter was found drowned in his bathtub at home in Lancaster, California. His age was 34.

Who was Aaron Carter?

On December 7, Aaron Charles Carter was born. He was an American singer and rapper. In the late 1990s, he became a star among preteen and teenage audiences with his four studio albums, establishing himself as a teen pop star.

He was the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys. His 42-year-old brother, Nick, shared throwback photos of the pair during their childhood on November 6.

Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Aaron Carter’s death has been ruled an accident. The 34-year-old singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was found dead on Nov. 5.

At the time, no cause of death was given. But an autopsy report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter found Carter’s death was caused by drowning and difluoroethane, a generic form of Xanax.

Difluoroethane, commonly found in air spray cleaners for electronic devices and can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled, was found in the toxicology report. A coroner reported that alprazolam could cause drowsiness and sedation by depressing the central nervous system.

Medical responders found Carter submerged in his bathtub when they arrived at his death scene. According to the report, Carter was incapacitated after inhaling compressed gas and alprazolam in the tub.

His inhalation of these products and drugs caused him to become submerged, unable to breathe, and ultimately die.

Aaron Carter Career:

Carter began performing at seven after his brother Nick formed the Backstreet Boys.

In 1997, Carter released his debut studio album, “Aaron Carter,” which included tracks such as “I Want Candy” and “Crush on You.” which sold one million copies worldwide.

Carter’s second album Aaron’s Party (Get It) (2000), sold three million copies in the United States, and he began appearing on Nickelodeon and touring with the Backstreet Boys soon afterward. In 2018, Carter released his final studio album, “Love.”

Carter has appeared in television shows such as “Lizzie McGuire” on the Disney Channel and “7th Heaven” on The WB Television Network. He appeared on his family’s reality show on E! Entertainment Television, “House of Carters.”

Carter was a superstar for much of his life after achieving platinum status with Aaron’s Party (Get It) and Oh Aaron. On the former, released in 2000, Carter recorded some of the biggest hits, such as “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).”

His albums after Aaron’s Party (Get It) were well received. He also appeared on unscripted TV shows, including House of Carters, featuring his siblings Nick, B.J., Leslie, and Angel.

